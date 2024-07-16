The King’s Coronation: 14 Roads In KL To Close For Sultan Ibrahim’s Big Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Saturday (20 July), the streets of the nation’s capital will fall silent as the city pays homage to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia.

In a grand display of royal pageantry, 14 roads in the heart of Kuala Lumpur will be closed to traffic as the newly minted Yang di-Pertuan Agong makes his way to Istana Negara for the coronation ceremony.

According to Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, the roads will be shut down in stages, starting at 8 a.m. for the coronation ceremony and 8 p.m. for the Royal Banquet.

The closures are temporary and aim to provide a clear path for the royal guests to arrive at the palace on time.

The affected roads include major arteries such as Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ampang, and Jalan Sultan Ismail.

Kuala Lumpur’s Finest: 387 Officers Deployed to Ensure Smooth Coronation Day

To ensure the smooth flow of the ceremony, the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will deploy 387 senior officers and rank-and-file police personnel.

Their tasks include escorting VIPs, controlling traffic, and enforcing road laws to ensure the success of this grand state occasion.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected routes to prevent traffic congestion and to follow the instructions of the traffic police on duty.

Those with inquiries or information can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, the Jalan Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999, or the JSPT Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03-20260267/69, or any nearby police station.

The Rise of Sultan Ibrahim, the People’s Prince

Sultan Ibrahim, born on 22 November 1958, is the eldest son of Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail and Almarhumah Enche’ Besar Khalsom Abdullah.

He was crowned the Sultan of Johor in January 2010, succeeding his father, who passed away in the same month.

Sultan Ibrahim is a beloved figure among his subjects.

He is known for his passion for motorsports and hands-on governance approach.

Sultan Ibrahim’s Election as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

His rise to become the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is a testament to his standing among Malaysia’s royal families.

The supreme head of state selection process is based on a unique rotational system.

The nine Malay rulers convene to elect one of their own to serve a five-year term.

Sultan Ibrahim’s election in January 2023 was unanimous, reflecting the trust and respect he commands among his peers.

A Symbol of Unity and Stability in a Multicultural Nation

As the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim will play a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s and its people’s interests.

The King is the constitutional monarch of Malaysia, serving as the head of Islam and the nominal commander-in-chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

While the elected government handles the country’s day-to-day governance, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong remains a symbol of unity and stability for the nation.

As the nation watches the grand ceremony at Istana Negara, there is a sense of pride and optimism for the future under the reign of Sultan Ibrahim, a leader who embodies the best of Malaysia’s past, present, and future.

Official portrait of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, in full regalia ahead of his coronation on July 20.



The wearing of the tengkolok headdress is not part of the Johor tradition. This is the first time Sultan Ibrahim is seen wearing it. pic.twitter.com/CuCzzyPkma — Hadi Azmi (@amerhadiazmi) July 11, 2024

