Attention MINIacs! MINI Malaysia Celebrates BIG LOVE With The New MINI Family Fiesta

MINI Malaysia will be hosting an exclusive MINI-styled event celebrating The New MINI Family and they are inviting all MINI enthusiasts (MINIacs) to join in the excitement.

MINIacs will be able to experience the latest additions to the MINI Family firsthand and have the unique opportunity to get behind the wheel and test drive the exhilarating feel of urban mobility through the heart of the town.

Attendees will also be treated to a fantastic lineup of MINI-themed games with prizes of exclusive customised MINI merchandise to be won.

Additionally, get insights into the extraordinary evolution of the MINI brand through new interactive digital experiences in the Brand and Product Zone, such as the virtual world of the MINIverse – where MINI fans can navigate the game’s dynamic tracks with the virtual MINI car of their choice.

Save the Date!

Date: Saturday, July 13

Time: 9.30am – 8.30pm

Venue: JioSpace. Lot 1, Jalan 19/1b, Seksyen 19, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

