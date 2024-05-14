[Watch] Water Gushing Down At Lata Iskandar Near Cameron Highlands – Beware Of The Headwater Phenomenon

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a chilling display of nature’s raw power, the serene Lata Iskandar Waterfall, nestled along the Tapah-Cameron Highlands route, transformed into a raging torrent on Monday morning (13 May) after heavy rains lashed the region.

Viral videos on social media platforms have captured the heart-stopping moment when the usually serene waterfall transformed into a raging torrent of brownish water, surging with unimaginable force.

According to the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the headwater incident at Lata Iskandar Waterfall directly resulted from the heavy rainfall that battered the region.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, but the sheer magnitude of the event has left a lasting impact on those who witnessed it.

Lata Iskandar is a convenient stop for travellers driving to the Cameron Highlands.

The waterfall is next to a road, offering a scenic view as you approach.

Lata Kinjang Also Falls Victim to Nature’s Wrath

The devastation was not limited to Lata Iskandar alone.

Lata Kinjang, a majestic waterfall located in Chenderiang, near Tapah, also suffered from the fury of the headwaters the same day.

The surging waters swept away structures and left a trail of destruction in their wake, serving as a grim reminder of nature’s power when unleashed.

Lata Kinjang is the tallest waterfall in Southeast Asia with a height of 850 meters (2,789 feet).

Its cascading waters plunge down a steep, rocky slope, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

Located within the Taman Eko-Rimba Lata Kinjang, the waterfall is well-known for its visibility from the North-South Highway.

A bird’s-eye view of North-South Highway on the left and the raging waters of Lata Kinjang on the right. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Nature’s Sudden Fury: The Lethal Risk of Flash Floods at Waterfalls

Headwater incidents are a dangerous and often unpredictable phenomenon that can occur when heavy rains cause a sudden surge in water levels.

These events can be particularly deadly in areas with steep terrain, such as waterfalls, where the force of the water can easily sweep away unsuspecting individuals.

Tragically, lives have been lost in the past due to headwater incidents at waterfalls.

It’s important to remember that these deaths are not just statistics or news stories – they were real people with hopes, dreams, and loved ones who cherished them.

They may have been someone’s parent, child, sibling, or best friend. Their loss leaves a void that can never be filled.

That’s why it’s so crucial that we work to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.

Staying Safe in the Face of Nature’s Fury

When exploring nature, it’s essential to trust your gut and stay alert.

If something doesn’t feel right, don’t ignore that feeling.

It is crucial to watch for warning signs and take appropriate precautions to stay safe and minimize the risk of being caught in a headwater incident.

Pay attention to the sounds around you, especially near waterfalls or rivers.

If you hear the roar of rushing water getting louder or notice trees and rocks being swept away, that’s a major red flag.

Don’t hesitate—get to higher ground as quickly as possible.

It’s also important to respect the rules and warnings put in place by local authorities.

They’re not there to ruin the fun but to keep you safe.

📍 Sistem Amaran Awal (EWS) bencana diaktifkan melibatkan 20 Taman Eko berisiko dilanda fenomena seperti tanah runtuh dan kepala air. #infografik pic.twitter.com/QahrbkRBfy — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 9, 2022

If you see signs or barriers indicating that an area is closed due to the risk of flash floods, take them seriously.

It’s not worth risking your life or the lives of others by ignoring these warnings.

Yes, it can be tempting to explore off-limits areas or get that perfect photo, but your safety should always come first.

By following these guidelines and looking out for each other, we can help prevent heartbreaking tragedies from happening.

