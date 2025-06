“Taman Kucing Ke Kanak-kanak?” – Individu Tegur Ibu Bapa Biar Anak Main Di Taman Khas Kucing Raih Perhatian

CATOPIA IS NOT FOR KIDS! 🚫 Parents, Stop Letting Kids Play in Catopia! 🐱🚸 | Shah Alam Cat Playground Warning 🚫 Dear parents, please do not let your children play in Catopia Taman Kucing, Shah Alam. This beautifully designed space is meant for cats only, not kids! 🎥 In this video, we explain why Catopia is not safe for children: No stair railings 🪜 Elevated platforms with minimal guardrails ⚠️ Hard surfaces not padded for human falls 🚫 Resident cats feel disturbed and unsafe 😾 There are two proper children’s playgrounds right next door—please use those instead and leave Catopia for the cats. 📍 Location: Catopia Taman Kucing, Shah Alam, Malaysia 📢 Message: Let’s respect cat spaces and keep our kids safe! 💬 Comment below: Have you seen this happen in your area too? 🔔 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell icon to stay updated with more community awareness videos.