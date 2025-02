[Video] Rakyat Malaysia Terliur Lihat Resepi Durian Crème Brûlée Oleh Wanita Amerika, Nampak Sedap!

Stay durian your lane if you can’t handle this durian creme brûlée. Durian isn’t for the weak… but neither am I. 💛😆 you either love it or hate it, there’s no in between. Full Recipe: jenhdao.com/durian-creme-brulee/ 🛒✨ Ingredients: For the Custard: • 4 large egg yolks • 1/2 cup durian flesh (about 2-3 durian pods, mashed) • 1/3 cup granulated sugar • 1 cup heavy cream • 1/2 cup whole milk • 1 tsp vanilla extract • A pinch of salt For the Caramelized Sugar Topping: • 2 tbsp granulated sugar For the Durian Shells (Optional): • durian shells #durian #creme #brulee #cremebrulee #durians #baking #asiandessert