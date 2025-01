[Video] Rider GrabFood Bantu ‘Clear’ Trafik Sesak Kerana Lampu Isyarat Rosak Raih Pujian

Guys, just wanna share the more heroic guy of the say yg i jumpa today: 13/1/25 (around 6.30pm) Entab knp jam giler dari Tmn Daya menghala ke Eco Palladium. I dah rasa kending nak keluar bosan stuck dlm jam. Semasa tiba kat traffic light Setia Indah I was SHOCKED to see this Grabfood rider (no plate VLA8556) tengah direct traffic!!! I am thinking OMG WTF ini bukan kerja polis trafik ke? At this hour hujan gerimis jam 6.30 petang everyone rushing balik rumah dah penat kerja & Grabfood and Foodpanda rider busy ambil order sebab peak hour And what is this man doing here?! Yea what u think is correct he is controlling the traffic sebab traffic light rosak! At 6.30pm! Wow wow wow! Really salute to this brother! Guys viral kan him! Tolong share to fb / ig / other social media lets find him out. What a heroic action bro! Salute to u !!!! Small action but it saves & benefits so many people!!! Share this out guys! We need more people like him! #salute #malaysian #melayu #cina #indian #johor #jb #setiaindah #tamandaya #taman #traffic #hero #superman #baik #viral #fyp #grab #grabfood #foodpanda #rider #share #facebook #instagram