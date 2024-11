[Video] Tular Ada Lipas Di ‘Display’, Empire Sushi Mohon Maaf & Lakukan Kerja Pembersihan

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢 Empire Sushi Sunway Pyramid Dear Valued Customers, We would like to sincerely apologize for the recent incident that took place at our Sunway Pyramid location. The well-being and safety of our customers is our top priority. In response, we have immediately closed our store today for a thorough deep cleaning and specialized pest control treatment to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety. We are fully committed to resolving this issue, taking more additional measures to prevent any such incident in the future. Your trust is incredibly important to us, and we promise to work tirelessly to ensure that your next visit is worry-free. Thank you for your understanding and continuously support. Sincerely, The Empire Sushi Team