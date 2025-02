[Video] Ini Cara Yang Betul Simpan Berus Gigi Untuk Elak Terkena ‘Renjisan’ Najis

🚨 Stop Keeping Your Toothbrush Here! 🚨 Did you know that flushing the toilet can send bacteria flying up to 6 feet in the air? 😱 If your toothbrush is chilling next to your toilet, you might be brushing with more than just toothpaste! 🦠🤢 Here’s how to keep your toothbrush clean and safe: ✅ Store it upright in a dry, ventilated area ✅ Keep it away from the toilet (at least 6 feet!) ✅ Close the lid before flushing 🚽 ✅ Replace your toothbrush every 3-4 months ✅ Avoid covered cases that trap moisture & breed bacteria Where do YOU keep your toothbrush? 🪥 Let me know in the comments! 👇 #MedicalAdulting #ToothbrushHygiene #Bathroom #DentalHealth #Toilet #StayHealthy #DoctorTips #toothbrush #tiktok #learnontiktok #medicine #diarrhea #foodpoisoning #publichealth #tiktoksg