Nak Cuba Main Sukan Pickleball? Ini Perkara Yang Anda Perlu Tahu

๐‡๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ฅ๐ž๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ! If youโ€™re looking for a pickleball spot, let me share my experience at (IG) @picklepointmy newest courts! Iโ€™ve been here a couple of times since their soft launch less than 2 weeks ago, and itโ€™s lovely to see how passionate the owners are. Each time I visit, thereโ€™s always some kind of upgrade based on feedback from friends and patrons โ€“ they genuinely listen and care! ๐Ÿ’ฏ With ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ in total (5 indoor, 5 outdoor) and ๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ,itโ€™s super convenient. There is no full-time F&B (cafe/restaurant)yet, but they do serve refreshing drinks, including their signature coconut ๐Ÿฅฅ engraved with the Picklepoint logo. No shower services , but they have a clean, dry changing area k? ๐Ÿ“ŒPricing: Off-Peak Hours (11am-5pm) โ€ข Outdoor RM33/hr โ€ข Indoor RM48/hr Peak Hours (8am-11am & 5pm-12am) (Weekends & PH) โ€ข Outdoor RM53/hr โ€ข Indoor RM68/hr Equipment Rental Paddle RM4/paddle Ball RM2/ball ๐Ÿ“ŒI say KL cause the address is TTDI- Penchala which falls on KL postcode ๐Ÿ˜. But itโ€™s in Damansara area k? Worth checking out! ๐Ÿ‘ Hope this helps? #PicklepointKL #Pickleball #PonsPick