[Video] Orang Ramai Kutip Telur Berterabur Di LPT2, Pensyarah Jelaskan Mungkin Tak Selamat Dimakan

How to tell if an egg is still fresh and safe to be eaten? 🤔With the egg test, naturally! 🙌😍 How does it work? 👇 All you have to do is sinking an egg into a glass filled with water: ❌if it floats, that means that it's no more fresh and safe to eat; ⏰if it sinks to the bottom but stays upright, it's still fresh but consume it as soon as possible; ✅if it sinks, it's fresh. From now on, if you want to check if your eggs are fresh, do the egg test 😉Have you ever tried it? 😎👇