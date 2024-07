[Terkini] Albertine Leo Ditemui Di Batang Kali Dalam Keadaan Selamat

6-year-old Leo Jia Hui has gone missing from Eco Galleria, Iskandar Puteri since last night.



If you have any info, please contact



Inspector Abd Hadi: 017-7051097

Iskandar Puteri District Police HQ: 019-2792095

Ops Room: 07-2212999



Please share!We pray for Jia Hui's safe return pic.twitter.com/nDXECAzEFy