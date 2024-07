Wanita Jepun Hasilkan Tudung Dari Kimono, Dapat Idea Setelah Lihat Wanita Berhijab Di Malaysia

We make Hijab made of Kimono! 🧕👘🌸 There are 3 stores in Tokyo where you can purchase kimono hijabs! Please stop by when you visit Tokyo! ◾️H.I.S. Harajuku Tourist Information Center https://his-discover.com/japan/tourist-infomation/jp/ 1-19-11 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Harajuku Ash Building 1F The store’s business hours are from 10 AM to 6 PM. ◾️Machi-tena Nishi Tokyo https://machitenna.com 4-1-2 Tanashicho, Nishitokyo City, Tokyo. The opening hours vary by day, but we are open Weekdays 10am-8pm, Saturdays 10am-7pm, Sundays 10am-6pm ◼️Toyosu Tourist Information Center https://www.toyosu-senkyakubanrai.jp 5-1, Toyosu 6-chome, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, Japan (adjacent to Toyosu Market) The store’s business hours are from 10 AM to 6 PM.