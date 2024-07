Tak Tahu Bila Waktu Tidur Sesuai Untuk Anak Anda? Ini Saranan Pakar Pediatrik

Sleep tight, little ones! 🛌💤 Did you know that setting a regular bedtime can be fun and super important for your kid’s health? A consistent sleep schedule helps them grow and feel awesome. Here are some friendly and fun tips to help you nail bedtime: 📖 Create a Routine: Read a story, warm bath, or dance party! ⏰ Consistent Schedule: Same bedtime and wake-up time every day. 🛏️ Sleepy Space: Cozy, quiet, dark room with nightlight or stars. 📵 Limit Screen Time: No screens an hour before bed; try puzzles or drawing. 🍌 Snack Time: Light snack like warm milk or a banana. Following these tips can make bedtime a breeze and help your kid get the rest they need. If you have any worries about your child’s sleep, head over to drnisakhalil.com to book an appointment. Sweet dreams, Dr. Nisa Khalil 🩺🧸 #DrNisaKhalil #StetoskopDanKids #HealthyKids #SleepSchedule #DrNisaCares #Bedtime #SleepRoutine