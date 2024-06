[Video] Ceddy Kongsi Beli Al-Quran, Namun Ramai Tertarik Muka Surat Pertama Yang Dibukanya

Whenever I join my Muslim friends for puasa and I speak up for Palestinians, there will always be questions like “Bila nak masuk Islam?” While it’s not necessarily a harmless question, kadang2 kena rilek juga because I want to learn more before committing kan? And today I decided to pick up a beautiful Quran and start reading it. The next time if you wanna buy a Quran for yourself or for your loved ones. Boleh je visit karangkraf mall. Cantik buku buku dia!