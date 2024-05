Wanita Ini Kongsi 7 Tips Berguna Untuk Para Ibu Kekal Aktif & Sihat. Penting Ya!

Takde orang tanya, but this is my way of keeping in shape as a momma of 2 young boys.



btw PENTING GILA utk exercise bila dah jadi mak. Sebab kita kene kuat, bertenaga & happy utk jaga family.



I takde helper so the main thing is to INCLUDE my children 🧵 pic.twitter.com/fleRbQx415