[REVIEW] Budget REDMI Smartwatch Lasts About 10 Days, Skips GPS And NFC

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Smartwatches can do some wild things nowadays.

A premium one like the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can even check your antioxidant levels with a five-second thumb scan.

For many of us, though, a solid watch that does the basics well is enough. Something that buzzes when a message comes in, tracks your workout and tells you how you slept.

The REDMI Watch 6 Active is built for that. It’s REDMI’s budget smartwatch release this year, priced at RM229, and it now has an AMOLED screen where last year’s model had an LCD.

Feels Good On The Wrist

The watch weighs 26g without the strap, and the case is polycarbonate with a matte metallic finish, which looks and feels like it belongs in a higher price bracket.

After a few days, we stopped noticing it on our wrist. It stayed on while we worked at the desk and while we slept.

It didn’t knock against desks or catch on sleeves, and the strap didn’t bother us after a sweaty gym session.

The TPU strap uses a standard quick-release pin, so you can swap in third-party straps.

It comes in Midnight Black, Matte Silver and Sunset Orange.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Colors Stand Out On AMOLED Display

The display is a 1.85-inch AMOLED panel with 1,200 nits peak brightness and always-on display support.

We could check the time, heart rate and messages under direct sun without shading the screen. Black backgrounds look deep, and watch faces look sharp for the price.

There’s no ambient light sensor. You’ll need to adjust brightness manually when you go from daylight to a dark bedroom.

The watch runs HyperOS, and notifications from apps like WhatsApp show up on the wrist.

The menus feel smooth and quick to respond.

The layout will feel familiar if you’ve used an Apple Watch. Notifications are easy to read, though we mostly used them to decide whether to pull out the phone.

The watch has a single side button. It opens the app list and takes you back to the watch face.

The companion Mi Fitness app syncs with Strava and Google Fit. It also has a wide range of watch faces.

Data sometimes took a moment to show up in the app, but a quick manual sync fixed that issue.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Daily Sleep & Workout Companion

The watch tracks more than 140 workout types. It also covers heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep stages and menstrual cycle tracking.

[confirm] Heart rate readings followed our effort during workouts. It’s fine for gym sessions and casual runs, but we wouldn’t call it a serious training tool. Sleep tracking gave a handy overview of our nights, though bedtime was sometimes a few minutes off.

There’s no built-in GPS, so outdoor routes rely on your phone. The watch is rated IP68, which covers sweat, handwashing and rain. You shouldn’t take it swimming or into a hot shower. There’s no NFC for tap-to-pay either.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Battery Holds Up, Calls Were Clear

Xiaomi rates the 470mAh battery at up to 18 days of light use and 12 days of normal use. With heavy use and the always-on display on, the company says to expect about six days.

In our use, the battery lasted about 10 days. Turning on the always-on display didn’t make much of a difference. A full charge on the magnetic cable took about two hours.

The watch has a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls.

Calls sounded clear in a quiet room, and it’s handy for taking a quick call when your phone is across the room. The speaker gets a bit tight in noisy places.

The REDMI Watch 6 Active launched in Malaysia on 3 September at RM229, with a promotional price of RM159, but some online sellers do have it at lower prices.

Solid Workhorse Of A Smartwatch

This one suits you if you mostly work out indoors, run with your phone on you and don’t need swim tracking.

It also fits first-time smartwatch buyers who want something comfortable that covers the basics.

The REDMI Watch 6 Active leaves out GPS, swimming and tap-to-pay. You still get an AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calls and a battery that should last you a week or two.

Other options in the price range are available if this one isn’t quite your cup of tea – the REDMI Watch 6 Lite costs RM299 (RM249 on promo) and adds built-in GPS and a swimming mode.

Realme’s Watch 5 launched in Malaysia at RM399, billed as the first GPS-ready smartwatch under RM400, and tracks outdoor runs without your phone.

If you’d rather go slimmer, the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active is a band-style option at RM199 (RM119 on promo).

READ MORE: REDMI Note 17 Pro Max: RM1,699 And Two And A Half Days Of Battery

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