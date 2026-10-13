Redmi Note 17 Pro Max: RM1,699 And Two And A Half Days Of Battery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Xiaomi’s pitch for the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is simple.

Give people a huge battery, a tough body and a sensible price. After about two weeks with it as our daily phone, the pitch holds.

In the hand, the phone feels premium, and that was a pleasant surprise at the retail price of RM1,999.

It is 8.6mm thick despite the battery inside, and the front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, so dust, splashes and the odd drop in the rain are not a worry.

Xiaomi also had it certified by SGS to survive drops of up to three metres onto granite under test conditions.

Our Redmi Note 17 Pro Max came with a 100W charger, a 6A-rated USB cable, and a black silicone case.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Crystal Clear Display Even In Harsh Sunlight

The 6.83-inch AMOLED panel has a 1.5K resolution (2,772 x 1,280) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Peak brightness hits 3,500 nits. It’s a 12-bit panel with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and it uses 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

In peak Kuala Lumpur sunlight, we had no issues viewing videos, images, or just any content in general at higher brightness settings.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Battery That Doesn’t Quit For Days

This is the reason to buy it. The unit packs a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the biggest Xiaomi has put in a smartphone so far.

Xiaomi claims up to three days of use on a full charge – we got about two and a half days of normal usage before we felt the need to plug the phone in.

That included gaming, web browsing, social media and some video playback.

Charging with the bundled 100W charger took about an hour to go from 0% to 75%. The phone also supports 27W wired reverse charging, so it can top up another phone or compatible gadgets in a pinch.

Xiaomi says the battery keeps at least 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max comes with a few battery protection features.

Smart Charging manages the whole charging process, accounting for factors like ambient temperature and app usage. You can also turn on Battery Protection, which caps charging at 80%, or Intelligent Charging, which learns your usage habits and charges accordingly.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Quick Enough For Daily Use

It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. That’s a step down on paper from last generation.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ had a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and 12GB of RAM. Xiaomi seems to have spent its budget on the battery and the build instead.

In daily use, we tested it with games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Genshin Impact, and Limbus Company.

We didn’t experience any slowdowns with these games, but the mid-range chip does struggle slightly with graphically intense games like Wuthering Waves.

Credit: Jake Lim / TRP

Good Light, Good Shots

You get a 50MP main camera (f/1.5, with OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide. The main camera shoots 4K at 30fps, and so does the 32MP front camera.

The main camera’s detail, vibrant colours and low-light results are impressive.

However, the trade-offs are clear. There’s no telephoto lens, and the ultrawide is basic. The main sensor is also a downgrade from the 200MP unit in the Note 15 Pro+.

The Verdict

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G gets many things right. The battery lasts for days, it charges quickly and the build feels better than the price suggests.

The trade-offs are a modest camera setup, a mid-range chip and no microSD slot. If you care more about battery life than camera tricks, this is an easy recommendation.

Pricing & Availability

Here’s the MSRP for the variants of the phone:

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G (8GB/256GB): RM1,999

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G (8GB/512GB): RM2,299

Xiaomi launched the phone with an early bird discount of RM200 off, which appears to still be running on its official website as of writing.

Other major retailers might also have their own discounts – Thunder Match Technology, for example, has knocked RM300 off the price, bringing the 8GB/256GB model down to RM1,699 and the 8GB/512GB model to RM1,999.

The phone is also available through telco postpaid bundles. For instance, U Mobile offers the 512GB model at RM0 (RRP RM2,299) on its U SaveMore device contract with an ULTRA Postpaid plan.

The phone comes with a 5-year battery warranty, 3-year screen protection, and 2-year coverage for liquid damage, the back cover, and quality defects. Be sure to confirm local retailer terms before finalising your purchase.

Otherwise available at Xiaomi Stores, and Xiaomi’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

READ MORE: [Review] iPhone 17e — Should You Buy It Or Just Spend More On The iPhone 17?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.