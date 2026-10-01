Acer Opens First Predator Concept Store In Plaza Low Yat – And Brings RM36,000 In Esports Prize Money With It

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Acer Malaysia has opened its first Predator concept store at Plaza Low Yat in Kuala Lumpur.

The store officially opened on Thursday (1 October).

Acer says it is a one-stop destination for gamers and users who want to try the latest Predator products and technologies.

Acer also unveiled the Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop at the opening.

Johnson Seet, Acer Malaysia’s Chief of Consumer Business & Products, said the store gives the gaming community a dedicated space to engage with and experience the Predator product ecosystem.

Go Beast Mode With The Predator Orion 7000 PC

The Orion 7000 (PO7-665) runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics.

It comes with 32GB of DDR5 6000XMP RGB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

For upgrades, the extra DDR5 slots support up to 128GB of RAM. The two M.2 slots take up to 6TB of SSD storage, and there is space for up to 4TB of 3.5-inch hard drive.

Cooling comes from the Predator CycloneX 360 system and a CPU liquid cooler. Acer says the fan layout and open-channel structure improve cooling efficiency by 15% and lower motherboard temperatures by 9°C.

The desktop has an EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel and a three-year on-site warranty.

Pricing And Promotions

The Orion 7000 is priced at RM18,999. It is available now at authorised Acer resellers and the Acer eStore.

Buyers who purchase it before 14 October get a free Predator Cestus 335 gaming mouse worth RM299, while stocks last.

Acer is also offering discounts of up to RM1,300 on selected devices until 31 October.

The Acer Nitro 50 (N50-656-14400W11G) is priced at RM3,399. The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-I31) and Predator Helios Neo 16S (PHN16S-71) gaming laptops each get a RM600 discount.

Acer Malaysia has also opened registration for the Malaysia qualifier of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2027.

This year’s qualifier is exclusively for VALORANT esports teams. It runs across October and November, with a total prize pool of RM36,000.

Registration closes on 18 October.

The Malaysian champion advances to the Grand Finals in Vietnam in January 2027. Top teams from 14 regions will compete there for a share of the USD400,000 (RM1.63 mil) regional prize pool and the Predator Shield.

Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Operations, said Predator League has grown into a platform that unites gaming communities across Asia Pacific. The league has run since 2018.

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