Malaysia’s AI Reckoning: World AI Show Returns, Bigger Than Ever

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Malaysia’s artificial intelligence story is entering its most decisive chapter yet. Across every major industry, organisations are moving beyond cautious experimentation and racing into full-scale execution – chasing new levels of productivity, sharper digital resilience, and operations built for what comes next. As adoption accelerates at speed, one truth is becoming impossible to ignore: the organisations that win will be the ones that pair with bold innovation with secure infrastructure, trusted data, and responsible AI frameworks.

Against this high-stakes backdrop, Trescon is bringing together the region’s most influential technology, business and government leaders for the 48th Global Edition of World AI Show – Malaysia, taking place on 9–10 September 2026 at DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur.

Over two power-packed days, the summit will put enterprise leaders, policymakers, technology innovators and AI practitioners on one stage to tackle the questions defining Malaysia’s AI trajectory – cybersecurity, governance, infrastructure, data and talent. This is an agenda built for impact: real enterprise use cases, sharp strategic insight, and proven playbooks for turning AI pilots into scalable, measurable business outcomes.

The stage will command a formidable line-up of voices from Malaysia’s government, financial services, technology, energy, telecommunications, retail, manufacturing and other key sectors, including:

Sr Jamie Tan – Managing Director, JLL Appraisal & Property Services Sdn Bhd

Budiman Bujang – Deputy Chief Digital Officer, Johor Corporation

TS Jackson Raao – Principal Assistant Secretary, MOSTI

Ganeshbabu Nagarajan – Executive Director – Transformation Programmes, Standard Chartered Bank

Chuan Boon Loo, Chief Operating Officer, Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation

Najib Masdan – Senior Vice President, Digital & Technology, Khazanah Nasional Berhad

Victor Khor Eng Swee – Director of Business Technology Department, Bank Negara Malaysia

Azlina Binti Ab Aziz – Principal Assistant Director, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA)

Ts. Mohd Shahril Bin Kamaruzzaman, Head of Technology, Engineering and Data, Bank Islam

Chua Yong Howe – Chief Digital Officer, UEM Edgenta

Shahrin Oli Mohamed – Group Chief Technology Officer, Pos Malaysia Berhad

Keeratpal Singh – Chief AI and Data Officer (APAC Financial Services), Worldline

Dr. Sadesh Manikam – Executive Vice President, Enterprise Data Office & DPO, Bursa Malaysia

Ts. Zairil Anuar Ahmad – Chief Technology Officer, Co-opbank Pertama

Ahmad Faiz – Head – Data & AI, Global Technology Unit, BASF

Raunak Mehta – CEO, Igloo

Mohd Hanapi Bisri – Senior Digital Industry Leader – Oil & Gas

Dr. Ong Hong Hoe – Director of Digital and Technology, Labuan Financial Services Authority

Narayanan Chidambaram – Head Project Engineering Pod, Digital Project Management, PETRONAS

Mohamed Aafrin – Director of Engineering, DKSH

Sudeep Srivastava – Head – Kuala Lumpur IT Center, SLB

Dario Bianchi – Chief Product Officer, Mind Valley

G Saravanan – Chief Information Officer, National Cancer Society Malaysia

Dr Ahmad Khalid Khairi – Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, UZMA BERHAD

Manminder Kaur Dhillon – CEO & Founder, Supernewsroom.ai

Sabrina Yap – Head of Digital Transformation, Mr DIY International

Low Ngai Yuen – Managing Director, AEON360

Alex Yap Chun Kiat – Head of Data Engineering, CelcomDigi

Effendy Zulkifly – Chief Digital Officer, YAPEIM HOLDING

Murugason R Thangaratnam – Digital Expert Panel, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)

Ramana Ramakrishna – Advisor, Ministry of Digital

Dr Chua Wen-Shyan – Head of Malaysian Smart Factory 4.0, Selangor Human Resource Development Centre

Goh Ser Yoong – Chief Information Security Officer, Ryt Bank

Alex P’ng – Chief Technology Officer, MYNEWS RETAIL SDN. BHD.

Rainer Althoff, Strategic Advisor, MyIoTA Malaysia

Ts. Azrul Zafri Azmi, Deputy President | Chairman, Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) | Youth Council of DPMM

Speaking on the importance of embedding security into Malaysia’s AI journey, Azlina Binti Ab Aziz, Principal Assistant Director, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), said:

“AI will not simply transform Malaysia’s digital future – it will redefine our economic competitiveness, national resilience and public trust. However, innovation at speed, without security at its core, creates risk at scale. Malaysia must lead not only in adopting AI, but also in securing it. At NACSA, we are embedding cybersecurity across the entire AI lifecycle and protecting the data, models, infrastructure and applications that power it. Through the AI Systems Cyber Security Framework (AISCF), cybersecurity becomes a strategic enabler of responsible innovation. Our vision is clear: an AI ecosystem that is secure by design, resilient by default and trusted by all.”

Strengthening the summit’s focus on cybersecurity, digital transformation and Malaysia’s wider technology landscape, the event is proudly supported by CyberSecurity Malaysia, Invest Penang and Sidec. Its Association Partners – The AI Collective Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC), MY IOTA, MAAI and BeLuxCham Malaysia – bring together some of the region’s most influential business and technology communities to accelerate collaboration and AI adoption.

The event has also drawn strong backing from leading global technology and enterprise solution providers. Datadog joins as the Lead Sponsor, with Magure as Platinum Sponsor. Bitdeer AI, Blaize | NOKIA, Primary Guard | JumpCloud, Sangfor and OGX come on board as Gold Sponsors, while Alibaba Cloud & UnisonTech joins as Bronze Sponsor.

Exclusive CXO Boardroom sessions, powered by CXO Boardroom Partners Datadog and Zoom, will drive high-level, invitation-only conversations among senior executives on AI adoption, digital transformation, cybersecurity and emerging technology strategy.

On the exhibition floor, Cloudspace, Agora, OpenGreet.ai and Accomy will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions built to solve real-world enterprise challenges.

Datadog also joins as the event’s Coffee Partner, keeping conversations – and energy – flowing throughout the two-day summit.

With government representatives, C-suite executives, technology leaders, investors and industry associations converging under one roof, World AI Show Malaysia promises two days of high-stakes dialogue, sharp insight and genuine business opportunity – where organisations will benchmark their AI strategies, explore proven solutions, and forge the partnerships that define what comes next.

As Malaysia doubles down on its digital economy ambitions, World AI Show Malaysia 2026 arrives at exactly the right moment – helping the nation’s boldest organisations move from AI pilots to full-scale, secure and commercially impactful transformation.

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