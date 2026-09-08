Guinness Record, 10,000mAh Battery: vivo Launches V80 Lite 5G In Malaysia

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vivo Malaysia recently launched the vivo V80 Lite 5G (3 Sept) at the 10,000mAh Always Powered Glass House Showcase in Lot 10, Bukit Bintang.

The showcase featured actor Aedy Ashraf and included an endurance challenge allowing visitors to test the phone’s battery life.

The V80 Lite 5G marks the V series’ first phone with a 10,000mAh battery. vivo says it can handle up to 16 hours of heavy use on a single charge.

The battery uses fourth-generation silicon anode technology and is designed to maintain stable output at temperatures up to 45°C, according to vivo.

A Battery Life Extender keeps emergency calls working even at 1% charge. The phone also supports reverse charging, so it can top up earbuds or other devices on the go.

vivo says the battery retains at least 80% of its capacity after six years of use. The phone set a Guinness World Records title for the longest electronic product testing livestream, running for 32 hours and 37 minutes.

Durability And Display

The phone has also passed military-grade durability tests, according to vivo.

It can survive drops of up to three metres onto carpet and one metre onto solid surfaces. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, covering up to 1.5 metres of water immersion for 30 minutes, 24 hours of heavy rain and washing machine cycles. It also carries an IP6X dust resistance rating.

The phone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of brightness. The rear camera uses a 50MP Sony sensor, paired with a 32MP front camera.

The V80 Lite 5G is available in Malaysia in three variants:

18GB (6+12GB) + 128GB – RM1,399

18GB (6+12GB) + 256GB – RM1,699

24GB (8+16GB) + 256GB – RM1,899

It is available in Afterglow Pink, Emerald Green, and Dawn Black, with a 0% instalment plan starting at RM124.92 per month over 12 months.

Pre-orders are open until 11 September, with gifts worth up to RM1,145 including a RM699 smart projector, a backpack, earbuds and a card holder.

Other Options In The Same Price Range

Several phones in the RM1,300 to RM1,900 range compete in the same segment.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at RM1,399, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, a 200MP main camera and a 6,580mAh battery.

The Realme 15 series starts at RM1,499 and features a 7,000mAh battery and AI image editing tools.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G starts at RM1,799 and features an Exynos 1680 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

READ MORE: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Packs A 10,000mAh Battery, Series Starts From RM849 In Malaysia

READ MORE: [Watch] Five Malaysians Drove Home To Prove A Phone Can Keep Up

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