SHOKZ Opens Two New Stores In Malaysia As Open-Ear Earphone Competition Heats Up

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SHOKZ has opened two new Monostores in Malaysia, at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

This brings its total number of dedicated retail locations in Malaysia to three. Its first Monostore opened at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya.

The new stores let shoppers try out SHOKZ’s product range in person, including flagship models like the OpenRun Pro2, OpenSwim Pro, OpenDots 2 and OpenFit Pro.

SHOKZ Open-Ear Specialists are on hand to recommend products based on how customers plan to use them, whether that’s commuting, calls or running.

Existing customers can also get after-sales support at the Monostores, including setup help and warranty support.

Expanding Its Retail Footprint

Lyndon Chen, APAC Sales Manager of SHOKZ, said the openings mark a step up in the brand’s growth in Malaysia.

“As more consumers discover the benefits of open-ear listening, having a stronger presence on the ground allows us to be closer to the market and better understand how Malaysians are incorporating this technology into their everyday lives,” he said.

Chen added that expanding into two prominent retail destinations reflects the brand’s confidence in the continued growth of open-ear audio in Malaysia.

Jo Ten, General Manager of NOVE Malaysia, SHOKZ’s local partner, said the brand saw a gap in the Malaysian market for open-ear technology from the start.

“While SHOKZ has built a strong presence in sports, we see tremendous potential for open-ear technology to become part of consumers’ everyday lifestyles,” Ten said.

What’s On The Shelves, And What It Costs

The four flagship models on display span a wide price range.

The OpenRun Pro2 and OpenSwim Pro, SHOKZ’s bone-conduction sports models, are priced at RM899 each. The OpenDots 2 clip-on earbuds carry the same RM899 MSRP.

The OpenFit Pro, the brand’s noise-reduction flagship, launched in Malaysia at RM1,199.

SHOKZ enters a segment that already has established players. Sony’s LinkBuds Open, a similarly open-ear design, sells for RM999 in Malaysia. Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds, which clip onto the ear rather than covering it, go for RM1,499.

SHOKZ, founded in 2011, is known for its open-ear design, which lets users stay aware of their surroundings while listening to audio. Its OpenSound system combines sound architecture, audio algorithms and sound leakage control.

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