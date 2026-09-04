Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Packs A 10,000mAh Battery, Series Starts From RM849 In Malaysia

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Xiaomi has officially launched the REDMI Note 17 Series in Malaysia, bringing four new smartphones and a fresh wearables lineup to the market.

The series consists of the REDMI Note 17, REDMI Note 17 5G, REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G, and the REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G – the first Pro Max model in the Note lineup’s history.

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G starts at RM1,999 for the 8GB+512GB variant.

It comes with Xiaomi’s largest-ever smartphone battery at 10,000mAh, paired with 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse charging.

Both the Pro Max and the REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G are the first in the industry to earn TÜV SÜD’s 5-star Titan Quality Certification.

They also carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K waterproof ratings, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Pro Max runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, while the Pro 5G uses the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G is priced from RM1,599 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Further down the lineup, the REDMI Note 17 5G and REDMI Note 17 come with a 7,700mAh battery and 45W turbo charging.

Both are rated TÜV SÜD 5-star for battery performance. They also carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K waterproof ratings, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The REDMI Note 17 5G starts at RM1,099, while the base REDMI Note 17- an online-exclusive model – starts at RM849.

New Wearables & Ongoing Promotions

Alongside the phones, Xiaomi introduced the REDMI Watch 6 Active and REDMI Watch 6 Lite, along with a new Mist Blue colourway for the REDMI Headphones Neo.

The REDMI Headphones Neo is the first headphone model introduced under the REDMI brand in Malaysia.

It comes with 42dB Active Noise Cancellation and a triple-microphone AI call noise reduction system.

Pre-orders for the REDMI Note 17 Series are open until 4 September, with buyers eligible for up to RM300 off and free gifts worth up to RM4,321.

The open sale for the series runs from 5 to 30 September at Xiaomi Stores, mi.com, and official Xiaomi stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Xiaomi has also partnered with Atome to offer a 0% instalment plan, with an additional RM100 voucher stackable on top of existing discounts.

To mark the launch, Xiaomi is holding a “REDMI Boss for a Day” meet-and-greet event with Malaysia ambassador Meerqeen at Xiaomi Store The Exchange TRX on 5 September.

The first 80 customers who collect pre-ordered REDMI Note 17 Pro Series devices that day will get exclusive access to the session, along with a lucky draw for prizes.

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