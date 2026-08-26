Siti Nurhaliza Joins Samsung’s Galaxy Z Series Roadshow In Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

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Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza joined Samsung’s Haus of Fold Roadshow at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on 14 August, sharing her experience using the Galaxy Z Fold8 as part of the local promotional push for the Galaxy Z Series.

Samsung also tied the event to Merdeka month, previewing the trailer for upcoming film Takluk 2: Op Daulat! with lead actors Syafiq Kyle, Mimi Lana, Kamal Adli and Anas Ridzuan in attendance.

“The incredible response from both consumers and media reflects how Malaysians are embracing new possibilities and making foldables part of their everyday lifestyle,” said Charles Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, in a statement.

The roadshow follows July’s local launch of the Galaxy Z Series – the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 – alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9.

Despite the new hardware, the Galaxy Z Fold8 actually costs less than its predecessor did at launch. The base 256GB model starts at RM7,299, RM500 below the Galaxy Z Fold7’s RM7,799 launch price last year, with the 512GB and 1TB variants similarly RM300 to RM200 cheaper.

That runs against the usual pattern of foldables getting pricier with each generation, and comes as Samsung faces its most crowded foldable field yet – Apple is expected to enter the category for the first time this year, while Huawei continues to lead in global foldable shipments.

The pricier Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, a new addition to the lineup, starts at RM8,099 for 256GB and goes up to RM10,499 for the 1TB Violet Shadow and Green Shadow colourways, featuring a slimmer build using Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology aimed at reducing crease visibility over time. The Galaxy Z Flip8, meanwhile, starts at RM5,399 for 256GB and RM6,199 for 512GB.

The company says pre-order demand for the Galaxy Z Fold8 in Lavender and Graphite has been strong enough to cause heavy traffic on its website.

SITI NURHALIZA is officially back as Samsung’s Brand Ambassador, marking her highly anticipated return to the globally renowned tech giant. Siti arrived at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to a massive crowd of fans, surrounded by heightened security ahead of the much-awaited announcement. https://t.co/t0vQRf2L8f pic.twitter.com/4wdrt8poVC — 🐦‍⬛ (@BAD_ARSILA) August 14, 2026

The Best Galaxy Devices Yet

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 (RM3,399) and Galaxy Watch9 (from RM1,499 to RM1,899 depending on size and connectivity) round out the launch, both running on the Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform with added health-tracking features.

From 14 August to 4 October, buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 or Flip8 can save up to RM1,909.90 through a mix of rebates, bank promotions and Samsung Rewards points, while watch buyers get a separate set of promotions running through the same period, including bundled accessories and a Strava subscription.

Local apps including Maybank, CelcomDigi, Maxis, GSC Cinemas, iQIYI, Ambank, Gigi Coffee and ZUS Coffee have also been integrated into the new foldable form factor.

The Galaxy Z Series is available now at Samsung’s official website and retail partners nationwide.

READ MORE: The Fold, Refined To The Point Of Conviction



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