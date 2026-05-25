Synology PAS7700 Now Available To Support Mission-Critical Enterprise Workloads In Malaysia

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Synology has officially announced the general availability of PAS7700 in Malaysia. The active-active all-flash NVMe storage system is designed to help enterprises maintain high performance storage and continuous uptime for mission-critical

enterprise workloads.

“Storage is no longer just an IT consideration for Malaysian businesses. It has become part of the foundation that supports enhanced productivity, service continuity and digital growth. With PAS7700, Synology is helping enterprises build a more resilient storage environment that can support today’s workloads while preparing for demanding future needs such as AI integration, analytics and infrastructure expansion,” said Jason Sin, Country Manager of Synology Malaysia.

The PAS7700 is built for organisations where storage performance has a direct impact on productivity and business continuity, such as semiconductor design, healthcare, game development, engineering consulting and manufacturing. These industries depend on consistent performance and continuous service availability as multiple users work with large files, frequent rebuilds, virtual machines, databases and business-critical systems at the same time. When the storage layer slows down, the impact can be felt across different teams, systems and operations.

By providing centralised high-performance storage with support for virtualised workloads, Fibre Channel connectivity and active-active architecture, PAS7700 helps businesses manage demanding workloads more smoothly. It also gives organisations a more reliable foundation to support future needs such as AI-related workloads and system expansion with minimal disruption.

A Storage Platform for Mission-critical Systems

PAS7700 is equipped with dual controllers and 48 NVMe SSD bays in a 4U chassis, and can scale up to 1.65 PB of raw storage capacity with up to seven expansion units. The system supports both file and block storage and offers broad protocol support, including NVMe-oF, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, SMB, and NFS.

With up to 2,048 GB of memory* and 100GbE networking, PAS7700 delivers up to 2 million IOPS, latency under 1 millisecond, and sequential throughput of up to 30 GB/s.

Designed to Minimise System Disruption

One of PAS7700’s most notable strengths is its active-active architecture, which enables both controllers to operate simultaneously rather than relying on a traditional active-standby model.

Even if one controller or a network component fails, the system can continue delivering services, significantly reducing the risk of business disruption.

The system is built with multiple protection layers to ensure high availability, including tripleparity RAID, mirrored write cache protection, IP failover, and automatic failover mechanisms.

PAS7700 also includes Continuous Availability Manager, enabling enterprise IT teams to visually monitor the health status of each system component and quickly detect and address issues before they affect services.

Multi-layer Data Protection for Enterprises

Malaysia’s cybersecurity landscape is becoming increasingly challenging as businesses face higher financial exposure from cyber incidents. According to PIKOM’s Beyond Compliance: The State of Cyber Resilience in Malaysia 2026 report, the average cost of a data breach in Malaysia climbed to RM3.2 million in 2025, with some organisations reporting losses of more than RM5 million from a single major incident.

These statistics underscore the need for enterprise data protection such as what Synology supplies. PAS7700 supports Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs), providing hardware-level protection without compromising system performance.

The system also supports WORM folders and immutable snapshots, allowing snapshots to remain protected from unauthorised modification or deletion after creation, thereby reducing the risk of tampering and unauthorised data interference.

In addition, PAS7700 supports Snapshot Replication and Hyper Backup, enabling enterprises to build multiple layers of backup and recovery between production environments and secondary systems. This helps strengthen cyber resilience and improve data recoverability in the event of incidents or cyberattacks.

Lower Cost, Greater Efficiency

Beyond performance and data protection, Synology is also addressing the challenge of optimizing long-term storage investment for enterprises. As many businesses in Malaysia continue expanding their data infrastructure, virtual machines, and internal AI workloads, the cost of high-speed storage becomes a strain on IT environments.

PAS7700 supports both inline and offline deduplication technologies, helping reduce unnecessary data usage and extend SSD lifespan. This mechanism can significantly improve storage efficiency in large-scale data environments.

In the near future, the system will also support Synology Tiering, which automatically moves infrequently accessed data to high-capacity storage systems. This helps free up high-speed NVMe resources for active applications and hot data.

The entire platform runs on DSM Enterprise, Synology’s operating system developed specifically for enterprise storage, designed for environments that require high performance while maintaining intuitive management and operational simplicity.

Synology NAS Group Executive Vice President Bie-I Chu said, “PAS7700 reflects Synology’s 25+ years of experience in storage and our close collaboration with enterprise customers to address evolving requirements for high availability, performance, and scalability. After a year of extensive real-world validation through our enterprise proof-of-concept program, PAS7700 is field-proven to deliver high reliability and performance, while helping customers lower total cost of ownership (TCO).”

PAS7700 is now available globally through Synology’s network of partners and distributors.

For more product information, visit: www.synology.com/products/PAS7700.

*Memory module is upgradable to 1,024GB per node; 2,048GB for the whole PAS7700 system.

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