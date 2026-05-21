Snapdragon Isn’t Just In Your Phone Anymore — Qualcomm Wants To Power Your Next AI Laptop Too

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You thought Qualcomm Snapdragon chips were just in mobile phones? You’re in for a surprise.

For years, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors have quietly powered many of the devices people use every day — from smartphones and tablets to smartwatches, wireless earbuds, automotive infotainment systems and even smart home devices. Now, the company is pushing deeper into another category many Malaysians interact with daily: laptops and AI-powered personal computers.

Qualcomm Technologies recently introduced its latest Snapdragon X2 Series platform in Malaysia, marking what it describes as the next phase of AI-enabled Windows PCs. The new chips are designed to power a growing lineup of “AI PCs” focused on portability, battery life and on-device artificial intelligence features.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X Series and new X2 Series aim to deliver a more efficient computing experience through thin and lightweight laptop designs, longer battery endurance, quieter thermal performance and dedicated AI processing capabilities.

The company says the latest generation of Snapdragon AI PCs are built for modern users who constantly juggle collaboration apps, streaming, creative software and AI-powered workflows throughout the day, often while working remotely or on the move.

“Users are increasingly evaluating how a device performs in real-world usage — battery life, portability, responsiveness, AI capabilities, and how seamlessly it fits into the way they work and live,” said Alicia Lim, Head of Sales and Marketing for Southeast Asia at Qualcomm.

Beyond productivity, Qualcomm is also placing greater emphasis on gaming performance and broader software compatibility with the Snapdragon X2 Series, an area that has historically been one of the biggest concerns surrounding ARM-based Windows laptops.

Snapdragon X Series and Snapdragon X2 Series powered AI PCs are currently available across multiple price points and form factors from leading brands including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft. Latest models with Snapdragon X2 Series processors coming to Malaysia include ASUS Zenbook A16, Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x.

Malaysian consumers can purchase Snapdragon AI PCs through major retailers including Harvey Norman, Thunder Match (TMT), and PC Image. Visit https://snapdragon-superdeals.com/my for more information.

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