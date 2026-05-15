Meet The RM18,999 Camera That’s Trying To Save Photography From AI

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A new high-resolution camera launched in Malaysia recently comes with a feature that has little to do with megapixels: it can prove that the photos it takes were not made by artificial intelligence.

The Sony Alpha 7R VI, the sixth generation of the company’s flagship resolution-focused camera line, supports a content authentication standard known as the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) — a framework backed by major news organisations and technology companies that embeds a verifiable, tamper-evident tag into each image at the moment of capture.

The tag confirms that the photo was taken with a physical camera, not an AI image generator.

The feature arrives as newsrooms and documentary photographers face growing pressure to verify the origin of images, particularly as AI tools become capable of producing photorealistic content indistinguishable from real photographs.

Beyond that, the camera is a significant hardware upgrade.

On the same day, Sony quietly dropped the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS — a RM17,999 super-telephoto zoom with three times faster autofocus and enough reach to fill the frame with a bird mid-flight, because apparently precision-engineered glass doesn’t come cheap, but that’s a story for another day.

66.8 Megapixels — and Why It Beats Your 200MP Phone Camera

Beyond that, the camera is a significant hardware upgrade, featuring a 66.8-megapixel sensor.

That number may sound modest compared to some smartphones that advertise 200 megapixels, but the comparison is misleading — a phone achieves those numbers by cramming tiny sensors onto a chip the size of a fingernail, then using software to fill in the gaps.

The Alpha 7R VI uses a full-frame sensor roughly the size of a 35mm film frame, where each individual pixel is physically much larger and captures significantly more light.

The result is cleaner images, truer colours, and detail that holds up when you crop heavily or print at billboard size — something phone cameras cannot replicate regardless of the megapixel count on the spec sheet.

It can also shoot 30 photos per second continuously without the viewfinder going dark between shots.

Its predecessor managed 10.

For anyone photographing a bird in flight, a sprinting athlete, or a child who won’t sit still, that gap is the difference between getting the shot and missing it.

Oh, and Your Old Batteries Won’t Work Anymore

It can record 8K video — roughly four times sharper than 4K — for up to two hours straight without overheating.

In practice, most people will never watch 8K footage, since very few screens can display it.

The real benefit is flexibility in post-production: shooting in 8K means an editor can crop, reframe, or zoom into a scene without losing sharpness, effectively getting multiple usable shots from a single take.

It can also shoot slow-motion footage detailed enough to analyse a golf swing frame by frame — the kind of capability that used to require a separate cinema camera costing even more.

Sony is also swapping out the battery for a new, higher-capacity one that doesn’t fit older models.

For existing Sony users, that means their current batteries and chargers become redundant — an added cost on top of an already expensive purchase.

Sony’s likely reasoning is that the new battery supports the higher power demands of 8K recording and sustained 30fps shooting, but that explanation will offer little comfort to photographers who have spent years building up a collection of spares.

Your Wallet Called, It’s Not Happy

The camera body is priced at RM18,999 — that is the recommended retail price at launch.

As with most electronics, the price is likely to ease over time, and third-party retailers will eventually offer it at a discount.

The trade-off for waiting is losing the pre-order bundle: a free memory card and camera backpack valued at RM2,585, plus a RM400 lens discount on selected purchases.

Pre-orders run until June 14, with units shipping from June — early buyers lock in a guaranteed unit and the bundled freebies, while those who wait risk facing weeks of out-of-stock shelves once the camera officially hits retail.

A companion audio adaptor, the XLR-A4, sells separately at RM2,599 and adds professional microphone support with 32-bit float recording — a format that never clips or distorts, no matter how suddenly loud things get.

For videographers recording interviews, live events, or anything where audio levels are unpredictable, it removes the need to constantly monitor and adjust the microphone volume during a shoot.

READ MORE: [Watch] Your Personal Oasis: Sony’s Palm-Sized Solution To Malaysia’s Heat

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