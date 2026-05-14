Acer Malaysia “Kasi Onz” With New Gaming Lineup

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Whether you’re an enthusiast or a casual gamer, Acer Malaysia has dialled up the heat in the gaming scene with new products in their gaming lineup, offering gamers a range of devices built for power, speed, and flexibility.

The lineup we’re talking about includes the Predator Helios 16 Neo gaming laptop, Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop, Predator XB273U X2 monitor, and the Nitro PG241Y P1 portable display, giving gamers more options across portable, desktop, and display setups.

Let’s take a deeper dive into Acer Malaysia’s brand-spanking new gaming goods:

Predator Helios Neo 16: Powerful Gaming Performance, Accessible Price Point

Image: TRP | Shahril

The star of the show is the Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptptop, because this portable gaming station packs the powerful processing of Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 laptop Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) to deliver smooth, responsive gameplay and streaming.

To keep things cool while you’re in the heat of a first-person shooter match, the Predator Helios Neo 16 comes equipped with a 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D fan to keep the system running smoothly during extended gaming sessions.

A generous 16-inch, 16:10 IPS display with up to WQXGA+ resolution (Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array), 180hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB colour coverage, the laptop suits gamers who seek smooth visuals, responsive gameplay, and sharper details for both competitive and immersive video games.

Image: TRP | Shahril

Acer didn’t skimp out on connectivity either: The laptop is geared up with Intel Killer Double Shot Pro, combining Killer Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G Killer Ethernet for more stable and responsive connectivity.

The laptop also features DTS:X Ultra Audio, Hi-Res Audio Certification by Japan Audio Society (JAS) and Acer Purified Voice with AI Noise Reduction for clearer voice capture during gaming sessions, calls, and livestreams.

Predator Orion 5000: Desktop Command Centre For Serious Gaming

Image: TRP | Shahril

The Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop is a beast of a computer housed in a 45 liter chassis with a tempered-glass side panel and customisable ARGB lighting so you can admire its cutting-edge power.

Although it looks awesome on the outside, it’s the inside that counts. The desktop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card for solid performance when playing demanding games.

Image: Acer Malaysia

It also stays frosty with the Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system to optimise airflow and improve heat dissipation, allowing key components to operate at their full potential.

Speed won’t be an issue with the Predator Orion 5000, as it comes equipped with 32GB DDR5 6000 XMP Mhz RAM, upgradable to 128GB, and 1TB SSD storage with additional expansion support for SATA and M.2 SSD. Connectivity speed is further enhanced by Wi-Fi 7, enabling smooth online gaming and fast data transfer.

Predator XB273U X2: Fast and Immersive Visuals

Image: Acer Malaysia

Any gamer knows a good display monitor is a worthy investment, especially when playing competitive games.

The Predator XB273U X2 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor designed for gamers who want fast, fluid, and detailed visuals.

It features an overclocked 210hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.5ms response time, helping reduce motion blur and deliver smooth visuals during fast-paced gameplay. Its QHD resolution provides sharp image quality, making it a strong display choice for competitive players who also want an immersive viewing experience.

Nitro PG241Y P1: Smooth Portable Display for Gaming and Daily Tasks

Image: Acer Malaysia

Designed for gamers, creators, and multitaskers on the move, Acer Nitro PG241Y P1 is Malaysia’s first 23.8-inch portable gaming monitor, delivering ultra-smooth 144Hz visuals anytime, anywhere. Its high refresh rate and IPS panel make it a suitable option for users who want smoother visuals, wider viewing angles and added screen space without committing to a full desktop monitor setup.

Through a single USB-C cable, the Nitro PG241Y P1 is a versatile option for dual-screen setups in limited spaces, screen sharing during business meetings or connecting to a favourite console. Equipped with a built- in kickstand, users can easily place it on a desk, adjust viewing angles, or even mount to fit different environments.

How much are they and where to get them?

All the new products are available immediately at the Acer eStore, Acer official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and authorised Acer resellers nationwide.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is available in multiple variants, priced from RM7,299 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 to RM9,999 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070.

is available in multiple variants, priced from RM7,299 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 to RM9,999 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. The Predator Orion 5000 is priced at RM14,999.

is priced at RM14,999. The Predator XB273U X2 is priced at RM799 and comes with a three-year pick-up and return warranty

is priced at RM799 and comes with a three-year pick-up and return warranty The Acer Nitro PG241Y P1 portable display is priced at RM649.

Predator Kasi Onz Roadshow Promotion and Kasi Onz Hour

The Predator Kasi Onz Roadshow happening at Sunway Pyramid Blue Atrium from 14 to 17 May 2026 offers shoppers the opportunity to experience all the new devices first hand in one place and enjoy additional offers and rewards for purchases.

Customers who purchase the newly launched products during the Predator Kasi Onz Roadshow will enjoy instant discounts and complimentary gifts, including:

Predator Helios Neo 16 – Instant RM200 discount, complimentary Predator Galea 365 headset worth RM399, and Touch ’n Go eWallet credit worth RM300.

– Instant RM200 discount, complimentary Predator Galea 365 headset worth RM399, and Touch ’n Go eWallet credit worth RM300. Predator Orion 5000 – Instant RM1,500 discount and Touch ’n Go eWallet credit worth RM300.

– Instant RM1,500 discount and Touch ’n Go eWallet credit worth RM300. Predator XB273U X2 – Additional RM100 discount.

– Additional RM100 discount. Acer Nitro PG241Y P1 – Special price at RM499 and complimentary Acer Bluetooth speaker.

On top of these, Acer Malaysia is also offering discounts of up to RM2,000, additional Touch ’n Go eWallet rewards and free gifts worth up to RM1,999 for selected device purchases during the roadshow.

There will also be the Predator Onz Hour where shoppers can grab devices at special discounts of up to RM4,499 or 85% off selected products.

The Predator Onz Hour will be available from 11am to 12noon and 7pm to 8pm on both 16 and 17 May 2026 at the roadshow.

It applies while stocks last on selected devices including:

Product SRP Predator Onz Hour Price Predatore Helios 18 AI

(PH18-73-90Z9) RM20,999 RM16,500 Acer Nitro V15

(ANV15-52-529N) RM4,799 RM3,799 Acer Nitro V15

(ANV15-52-78XQ) RM5,399 RM4,199 Acer Nitro KG251QX0 RM499 RM289 Predator Rift 330 Gaming Chair RM1,299 RM199

For more information, visit Predator Malaysia’s Facebook (PredatorGamingMy) or call Acer’s Product Infoline at 1800-88-1288 (9am – 6pm, Mondays to Fridays).

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