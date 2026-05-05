ANKER Opens First SEA Boutique Store In IOI City Mall Putrajaya With Soundcore, Eufy Under One Roof

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ANKER, a brand many are familiar with for their line of consumer electronic products such as powerbanks and multi-port power adapters, opened the doors to its first and only boutique store in IOI City Mall Putrajaya today (5 May).

The store brings together ANKER, Soundcore, and Eufy under one roof to offer customers a comprehensive, hands-on experience of its products, including some firsts in the market.

“We continue to grow our presence in Malaysia, supported by direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms and offline retail channels. This strong foundation has enabled us to to reach a wider base of consumers over the years. The launch of our first Southeast Asia Boutique Store is the next step forward for us to deliver a more immersive and holistic brand experience.

“Customers can now discover, interact with, and experience the full ANKER Innovations ecosystem across multiple product categories all in one place. Malaysia is a key market for us in the region and we look forward to deepening our connection with local consumers through a more engaging, experience-led journey,” said ANKER Malaysia Country Manager Victor Liao.

What’s in the ANKER Boutique Store?

ANKER Charging Solutions

As we were taken through a short guided tour, we saw that the ANKER boutique store in IOI City Mall featured its signature line of charging solutions such as portable power banks, charging bases, desktop chargers, and power adapters.

Favourites such as the ANKER Prime series of high-capacity powerbanks are available in-store, along with smaller and more portable options such as the ANKER Nano Power Bank.

The Anker Prime powerbank, featuring 27,650mAh capacity with up to 250W fast-charging. Image: TRP | Shahril

Wireless charging power banks are also available, such as the ANKER Nano Power Bank 10K Magnetic Wireless, which stores 10,000mAh and utilises Qi2 Wireless Charging at 15W.

ANKER Nano Power Bank 10K Magnetic Wireless. Image: TRP | Shahril

Soundcore – Audio and Entertainment

Besides the charging devices ANKER is known for, the store also carries Soundcore, an audio and entertainment-focused sub-brand with products such as earbuds, headphones, a wireless microphone with artificial-intelligence (AI) features, and even a portable cinema projector.

Earbuds such as the Soundcore R60i NC offers noice-cancelling features, allowing you to enjoy your music fully without external aural interferences. Meanwhile, the Soundcore Sleep A30 are special sleep-focused earbuds that are comfortable to be worn to sleep, and even has Adaptive Snore Masking.

Soundcore products at the ANKER boutique store, IOI City Mall.

eufy – Smart Home Solutions

Eufy (stylised as “eufy”), the smart home brand under ANKER Innovations, focuses on creating intuitive, user-friendly solutions that simplify modern living. Its product ecosystem includes robotic vacuum cleaners, home security systems, smart cleaning devices, as well as personal care solutions.

Built around AI-driven smart living technologies and ease of use, eufy products are designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday routines. Customers can also explore a dedicated range of eufy innovations tailored for mothers and babies, further expanding the brand’s role in supporting family care and well-being.

Home security devices under the eufy product line.

eufyMake – ANKER’s creative technology

The latest addition to the ANKER Innovations ecosystem, eufyMake represents the company’s expansion into creative technology.

Guided by its “Make it Real” philosophy, eufyMake develops accessible yet powerful tools, including 3D printing and digital fabrication solutions, that enable users to transform ideas into tangible creations. By combining precision engineering with user-friendly design, eufyMake gives creators, hobbyists, and everyday users the freedom to explore new forms of personal expression and customisation.

The eufy Make Ultraviolet Printer E1 can furnish any of your ANKER devices or smartphone accessories with custom designs. Image: TRP | Shahril

Enhancing the in-store experience, the boutique store features an interactive UV printing zone, enabling customers to personalise selected products with custom design. The store also integrates a dedicated after-sales service centre, providing convenient and reliable support, and reinforcing ANKER Innovations’ commitment to delivering a seamless, end-to-end customer journey.

In conjunction with its soft opening, customers can look forward to a series of exclusive promotions during the soft opening from 25 April 2026 onwards, as well as the grand opening on 24 May 2026.

Special bundle of selected ANKER products priced from as low as RM5.10 per set (for first 100 customers only, starting 24 May 2026).

Tiered discounts of 10% off with a minimum spend of RM400 or 15% off with a spend of RM800 (25 April – 24 June 2026).

Purchase & Win to win prizes including the C28 Omni Robot Vacuum worth RM2,299 and laptop chargers, with no minimum spend required (25 May – 24 June 2026).

The ANKER Innovations Boutique Store is open daily from 10am to 10pm and is located at L2-11, 2nd Floor, IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. For the latest updates and promotions, visit the ANKER Innovations Boutique Store’s official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Rednote pages.

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