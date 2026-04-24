Thinner Tablet, Smarter Run: Huawei Drops The MatePad Mini & Watch GT Runner 2

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Huawei Malaysia unveiled MatePad Mini (2026), one of the world’s thinnest and lightest tablets yet, and the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, designed around the concept of the ‘’Aesthetic of Speed.’’

The MatePad Mini measures just 5.2mm thin and weighs approximately 260g, more or less the weight of an ordinary apple.

Based on Huawei’s human-centric research, the Huawei MatePad Mini was designed to have a 16:10 ratio that echoes the classic feel of a printed book, ensuring a seamless and versatile experience across work, play, and reading, in both portrait and landscape modes.

Huawei MatePad Mini.

The ultra-slim build is reinforced with a robust internal structure incorporating aerospace-grade high-strength materials, ensuring durability and resistance against daily wear and tear.

The MatePad Mini’s 8.8-inch Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display delivers an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. Together with the Huawei X-True Display eye protection capability, the flexible OLED screen eases eye strain when you read, stream a show, and work on the device. It supports a P3 wide colour gamut, 1800 nits of peak brightness, ultra-high 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, all within a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, the MatePad Mini enables seamless multi-device collaboration, which allows users to transition effortlessly between devices while maintaining productivity across workflows.

Huawei MatePad Mini and the M-Pencil Pro.

Huawei MatePad Mini and the M-Pencil Pro. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

With the Huawei M-Pencil Pro as part of the free gifts bundle, users can enjoy enhanced handwriting interaction, a unique Star Ring button for quick app launch, and new pinch rotation gestures to make stylus use more convenient.

What about the cameras? The slim tablet features a powerful 50MP main camera and 32MP front camera for exceptional image quality. The battery is long-lasting with a 6400mAh capacity and 66W Huawei SuperCharge capability.

Customers can purchase the Huawei MatePad Mini at RM2,199, and those who pre-order will receive complimentary gifts worth up to RM2,014. This includes an early bird voucher worth RM200, Huawei M-Pencil Pro, Huawei Folio Cover, PC Level WPS 3.0, 3 Years 1 Time Free Battery Replacement, 1-Year 2 Times Free PaperMatte Display Care, and a 1-Year Free APAC Warranty. Pre-order can be placed via any Huawei Experience Stores, the Huawei Official Website, Huawei Official Store on Shopee, Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada, and the Huawei Official TikTok Shop.

Images: Huawei Malaysia

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2

The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is engineered for runners in mind. The smartwatch elevates performance through precision tracking, intelligent insights, and a lightweight design tailored for speed and endurance.

The smartwatch uses advanced GPS technology that tracks your location accurately, even in tricky spots like busy city streets or dense forests. It features a new 3D floating antenna design that combines different materials to pick up signals more efficiently, use less battery, and stay reliable in tough locations like tall buildings, tunnels, shaded paths, or bridges. It also has a smart X-DR positioning algorithm that keeps tracking your route smoothly, even if the signal drops.

A key highlight of the smartwatch is its Intelligent Marathon Mode, developed in collaboration with dsm-firmenich Running Team, including Eliud Kipchoge, which delivers end-to-end support for runners from personalised training plans and pre-race preparation to real-time pacing guidance and detailed post-run performance analysis.

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2.

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The Intelligent Marathon Mode provides users with a more guided and personalised training experience. A user preparing for a marathon can use the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 to track their endurance levels, monitor pacing in real-time, and receive adaptive recommendations based on their performance.

During runs, the watch provides live feedback to help maintain optimal pace. It also provides post-run highlights so users can improve and train smarter.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is made from strong, aerospace-grade titanium alloy and weighs only 34.5g, so you barely feel it on your wrist. It’s also built tough, with a sturdy casing that’s resistant to sweat, rain, and everyday bumps, making it a dependable watch no matter where your run takes you.

Consumers can also purchase the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, retailing at RM1,499, at any Huawei Experience Stores, the Huawei Official Website, Huawei Official Store on Shopee, Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada, as well as the Huawei Official TikTok Shop, and enjoy comprehensive health and fitness monitoring features.

For the latest updates or promotions regarding the launch, please visit the Huawei Official Website, the Huawei Official Facebook page, or Instagram.

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