Vivo Unveils Muse Purple V70 ‘Fashion Edition’ With 200MP Camera & 7000mAh Battery

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Continuing the signature fashion-forward design of V series, vivo Malaysia has announced the launch of vivo V70 FE, bringing a lightweight flagship experience for users who seek a premium style and performance.

Equipped with enhanced 200 MP Ultra-Clear Imaging, a 7000 mAh BlueVolt Battery, IP68 and IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance and upgraded overall performance, this newest addition to the V series lineup is well suited to short trips and everyday content creation.

A Slim, Lightweight Flagship with Fashion at Its Core

Using the Radiant Flow Process, vivo V70 FE achieves a subtle gradient shimmer that adds personality to its clean, minimalist design.

Despite housing a larger battery, the device remains slim and lightweight at just 7.59 mm and 200 g, offering a comfortable in-hand feel without compromising on style or portability.

A vertically aligned minimalist camera module further enhances its modern and polished appearance, giving it a premium visual presence.

Offered in Muse Purple, vivo V70 FE continues vivo’s fashion-driven design language through expressive colour storytelling, while additional colour options like Ocean Blue and Urban Silver provide versatile alternatives that seamlessly complement a wide range of personal styles.

Powerful Imaging That Captures Every Journey in Detail

At the core of vivo V70 FE is its 200 MP High Resolution Mode, designed to deliver clear, stable results for both travel and everyday use.

Paired with a large 1/1.56” sensor, CIPA 4.0-rated optical image stabilisation, and up to 30x zoom with telephoto enhancement, vivo V70 FE captures wide scenes and distant details with confidence, preserving rich detail in a single shutter press.

With Ultra-Clear Photo Crop, multiple smaller scenes can then be freely cropped and reframed from a single photo, each preserving fine detail and clarity to tell different stories and convey different moods.

Even after repeated cropping, image quality remains uncompromised, delivering exceptional clarity at up to 900% zoom.

From scenic landscapes to group photos captured during travel scenarios, images can now be printed in large formats without quality loss.

With vivo V70 FE’s 200 MP Ultra-Clear Printing supporting high-definition prints up to 4× larger (vs. 50 MP) while preserving fine detail and clarity, travel moments can be transformed into lasting, tangible keepsakes.

When weather conditions are unpredictable and uncooperative on trips, AI Magic Weather lets users adjust skies and lighting with a single tap, turning dull, cloudy scenes into warm, atmospheric shots, so no moments are missed along the way.

Complementing this, AI Magic Landscape enhances colour and atmosphere while seamlessly adding themed AI elements, making photos such as sea and island scenes clearer and more defined, so both the subject and scenery stand out beautifully.

For capturing people and moments at iconic travel destinations, the 85 mm Close-Up Portrait makes capturing story-driven travel moments effortless by bringing subjects closer, softly blurring busy backgrounds, and keeping faces sharp and expressive.

In crowded photo spots where capturing the perfect shot might be challenging, AI Retouch features such as AI Erase remove unwanted passerby and objects with ease, while AI UHD enhances clarity and detail in low-resolution or distant shots.

AI Color Adjustment also fine-tunes lighting and colour balance to ensure photos look natural and well-exposed in different conditions.

Sustained Performance with Reliable All-Day Power

Building on its advanced camera capabilities, vivo V70 FE is equipped with the largest and most powerful battery ever in the V series, delivering reliable performance for heavy shooting, navigation, and social sharing throughout the day.

Featuring a 7000 mAh BlueVolt Battery and supporting 90W FlashCharge, the device is designed to support extended daily use across travel and outdoor scenarios.

On a full charge, vivo V70 FE supports up to 43.8 hours of continuous YouTube playback, making it well suited for long journeys, camping trips, or extended downtime while on the move.

Even under intensive, mixed use such as a day trip, vivo V70 FE delivers dependable all-day performance.

It supports up to 16 hours of extended use across eight major apps (navigation, photography, TikTok, YouTube, MLBB, Spotify, Instagram, and LINE) while still retaining 14% battery, keeping users worry-free when out.

Even with just 5% battery remaining, vivo V70 FE can still deliver up to 21.6 hour of standby or 157 minutes of talk time thanks to its Super Battery Saver, helping users stay connected when charging is not immediately available and providing an added peace of mind.

Built with premium materials and optimised battery health technology, vivo V70 FE also ensures 5-Year Battery Health for long-term reliability.

Further supporting its reliability, vivo V70 FE features IP68 and IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance, with protection against immersion in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 120 minutes.

This allows users to stay protected and confidently capture spontaneous moments, including underwater shots, across a wide range of travel conditions.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo, vivo V70 FE delivers smooth, reliable performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking.

A 1.5K Ultra-Clear AMOLED display and symmetrical dual stereo speaker enhance visuals and sound for a more engaging and immersive entertainment experience.

All-New OriginOS Unlocks Smarter Productivity and Seamless Connectivity

Integrated with its powerful hardware foundation, vivo V70 FE runs on the all-new OriginOS 6, delivering a smarter, smoother, more intelligent and well-connected experience for everyday use.

Designed to improve efficiency, its Origin Island streamlines notifications and task management, while a suite of AI-powered tools, including AI Search, AI Creation, AI Captions, and an upgraded Google Gemini, helps complete daily tasks with greater speed and ease.

Beyond its intelligent features, the OriginOS 6 also strengthens seamless device connectivity.

Features such as One-Tap Transfer and vivo Office Kit enable effortless file sharing and smoother cross-device collaboration, supporting more flexible ways of working and creating.

vivo Malaysia Launches vivo V70 FE, Bringing Flagship Features to V Series

Integrating flagship-grade imaging, long-lasting power, refined design, and an all-new intelligent software experience, vivo V70 FE reflects vivo’s continued commitment to delivering premium technology in a more accessible form.

Availability

The vivo V70 FE will be available in the following variants:

16GB (8+8) + 256GB – RM1,599

24GB (12+12) + 256GB – RM1,799

16GB (8+8) + 512GB – RM1,999

Extended RAM is enabled via software, and the 16GB (8GB + 8GB) + 512GB variant is available exclusively through online channels and selected telco partners. For more details, visit https://www.vivo.com/my.

To enjoy the best value, vivo Malaysia is offering exclusive rewards for customers who pre-order the vivo V70 FE at all vivo Concept Stores and online from now until April 17.

Customers will receive exclusive free gifts worth up to RM1,256, including vivo Buds Air3 and the V Selection Watch V3, along with 365 Days vivo Care Extended Warranty and 180 Days vivo Care Screen Protection.

Customers will also enjoy an RM100 pre-order rebate during this period. Free gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

In addition, customers can benefit from 0% instalment payment plans with cashback via selected bank partners such as Public Bank, OCBC Bank, UOB Bank, and Affin Bank.

Customers who opt for a 12- or 24-month 0% instalment plan will be entitled to an RM100 rebate, subject to terms and conditions.

For additional flexibility, customers can also choose Buy Now, Pay Later options, where SPay Later offers a 6-month 0% instalment plan, while PayLater by Grab offers a 4-month 0% instalment plan.

These promotions are available for a limited time only during the pre-order period at selected vivo Concept Stores.

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