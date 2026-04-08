Acer Launches New Wave Of AI-Powered Devices In 2026 Product Lineup

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Acer Malaysia announced the arrival of the new Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI in the Malaysian market at a launch event in Kuala Lumpur yesterday (7 April).

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, both laptops deliver fast and reliable performance, supported by ample memory and storage for smooth everyday use.

The personal computer manufacturer also unveiled the Aspire S Series All-In-One Desktops featuring a crisp white finish and space-saving design, the ultimate solution for those who want powerful performance without the cable mess.

Both the Swift Edge 14 and Swift Go 16 CoPilot+ PCs are designed with advanced hardware and enhanced by Acer’s suite of AI-powered features. These include tools such as Acer PurifiedVoice, PurifiedView, and User Sensing to support productivity, while additional AI-enabled creative and entertainment applications are available through the Acer Intelligence Space hub.

The customisable Acer My Key also allowes users to quickly launch apps, websites, or Windows 11 features with a single press. For added convenience, the added in infrared (IR) cameras with Human Presence Detection enhances security and convenience, while dual DTS:X Ultra Speakers with anti-vibration technology produces clear-cut audio.

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI – The Featherweight Durable Powerhouse

Designed for users on the go, the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI combines lightweight portability with dependable performance.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 5 processors and supported by up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage, it delivers a smooth experience for multitasking at work, streaming content, browsing the web, or creating on the move.

Modern, on-the-go users will find the Swift Edge 14 AI’s military-grade durability standards extremely dependable for everyday use. Its premium magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis offers an ultra-light build of under 1 kilogram within a sleek 14mm with all-day battery life.

Housed in an elegant Aurora White chassis, the Swift Edge 14 AI features a vibrant 3K OLED display that brings visuals to life for immersive visual work or entertainment. Meanwhile, the responsive multi-control touchpad allows for intuitive management of media, presentations, and calls.

Acer Swift Go 16 AI – Limitless Performance in a Lightweight Design

For users who need a balance of performance, portability, and value, the new Acer Swift Go 16 AI is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor with built-in Intel Arc B390 graphics and backed by 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and 1TB of storage.

The built-in Intel Arc graphics also bring Ray Tracing capabilities for enhanced visual performance, while gameplay remains smooth and responsive, with titles such as VALORANT capable of reaching over 200 frames per second (FPS).

To match its strong performance, the Swift Go 16 AI is equipped with a vivid 3K OLED display that offers rich colours and a fluid 120hz refresh rate for a more immersive visual experience. Crafted with sleek, laser-etched aluminium chassis and a 180-degree hinge, it combines style with flexibility.

The device remains light at just 1.36kg with a thin 10.4mm profile, making it easy to carry between work, study, and everyday activities, with all-day battery life to keep up with busy schedules.

Aspire S Series All-In-One Desktop – Sleek Design, Functional Features

The Aspire S Series All-In-One Desktops feature a sleek, minimalist design that keeps your workspace clean, fitting seamlessly into any modern space.

Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155U with Intel Arc graphics and supported by up to 23GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of storage, they deliver smooth and reliable performance for daily tasks.

Available in 27-inch and 23.8-inch options, the touch-screen display delivers crisp Full HD visuals with vibrant colours and smooth 144hz refresh rates, framed by ultra-narrow bezels at 90% screen-to-body ratio for a refined, contemporary look.

For added convenience, and security, the Aspire S Series is equipped with an integrated 1080p IR webcam with dual stereo microphones, along with a built-in privacy shutter for greater peace of mind. The ergonomic tiltable display ensures comfortable viewing for both work and everyday browsing.

Availability and Price

The new Acer Swift Go 16 AI and Aspire S Series All-In-One Desktop are available immediately at authorised Acer resellers and the Acer eStore, while the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI is on a pre-order basis until 27 April 2026. To celebrate the arrival of these devices, Acer Malaysia is offering limited-time promotions for customers who purchase any of the following new models:

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.