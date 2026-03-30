Samsung Galaxy S26+: A Few Weeks In—What You’re Missing (And What You’re Not)

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After a few weeks with the Samsung Galaxy S26+, the real differences between it and the pricier S26 Ultra become clear in daily use.

The absence of the Privacy Screen is the biggest miss.

The Ultra’s technology blocks side views of your screen, making content visible only from the front.

Without it on the S26+, anyone sitting next to you on the train or standing nearby in a coffee shop can see what you’re doing.

For anyone handling work emails, banking apps, or private messages in public, this missing feature becomes genuinely annoying.

You can still add a privacy screen protector, but it’s an extra purchase and won’t match the quality of Samsung’s built-in hardware solution.

Cameras: Good Enough Until They’re Not

The camera gap shows up in specific situations.

Everyday photos look fine—the S26+ handles social media shots, travel pics, and casual photography without issues.

But low-light performance is noticeably weaker, and zoom shots beyond 3x look soft and processed compared to the Ultra’s 200-megapixel sensor and dual telephoto setup.

You can add external lenses (wide, telephoto, macro, fisheye) to expand capabilities, but that means carrying extra gear.

If you shoot often in dim lighting or need a reliable zoom built into the phone, you’ll feel the hardware limitations.

Slow Charging Hurts, Missing S Pen Doesn’t

Charging speed matters more than expected.

The Ultra supports 60W charging and reaches 80% in 30 minutes, while the S26+ with 45W charging takes about an hour to hit the same level—but only if you’re using a charger and cable that actually support those speeds.

Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box, so if you’re using an older or slower charger, the phone will charge even more slowly.

When you need power fast before heading out or forgot to charge overnight, those extra minutes become a regular inconvenience.

While a high-wattage charger and power bank are essential, they do not guarantee maximum charging speed unless paired with an appropriate cable that supports higher wattage. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The S Pen is more divisive.

The Ultra includes Samsung’s stylus, and for those who use it—designers, note-takers, people who mark up documents—it’s genuinely valuable.

But for the average user who mostly texts, browses, and takes photos, it’s a feature that sounds cool but sits unused, and after weeks without it on the S26+, most casual users won’t miss it.

Plenty of Power, No Compromises

Storage and RAM are more than enough for typical use.

The S26+ with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM handles everything smoothly—apps run fast, multitasking works effortlessly, and there’s storage left after weeks of photos and videos.

The S26+ also offers a RAM Plus feature that uses a portion of the storage as additional memory, enhancing performance when needed.

The Ultra’s extra capacity only matters for heavy content creators.

What works brilliantly: the 6.7-inch screen is gorgeous, the battery lasts all day with heavy use, and performance stays smooth without lag or overheating.

Galaxy AI features like Now Nudge and Photo Assist prove genuinely useful rather than gimmicky.

The Trade-Offs That Matter

The build quality holds up well after weeks of daily abuse, and the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor works reliably even with a screen protector.

If you use Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch, they pair instantly and work more smoothly than with non-Samsung phones.

All in all, the S26+ delivers flagship quality for less money, but you’re trading Privacy Screen, advanced camera hardware, and faster charging for those savings.

For anyone who wants a big-screen flagship that handles daily tasks effortlessly without paying Ultra prices, it’s the smart choice.

Skip it if you regularly handle sensitive information in public, take mobile photography seriously, or need the fastest charging available.

Utilising devices within the Samsung ecosystem improves your overall user experience, making activities like exercise, watching movies or listening to music more enjoyable. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

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