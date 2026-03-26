Tired Of Blocking Out The World? This Ear-Clip Was Built For That

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In-ear headphones are great, until they’re not.

The pressure, the isolation, the constant yanking them out just to hear what someone said.

Sony thinks it has a fix, and it looks like jewellery.

The LinkBuds Clip is an open-ear clip headphone that sits on the outer ear rather than plugging into it.

No seal, no pressure, no tunnel effect.

You hear your music and the world around you at the same time, which sounds like a compromise until you realise that for most of what people actually do with headphones — commuting, running errands, crossing roads — staying aware of your surroundings isn’t a bug.

It’s the whole point.

Wear It All Day, You Won’t Notice

The design leans into this: a wide C-shaped arc in soft-touch material wraps around the ear, with reviewers describing zero clamping pressure — no marks, no fatigue, no that-was-too-long feeling after a full day’s wear.

For anyone who’s ever peeled out an earbud after eight hours and felt genuine relief, that’s not a small thing.

The earphone even comes with a detachable stabiliser — a small, flexible clip that slides along the arc to lock the fit during workouts.

Small detail, big difference; the kind you only appreciate once you’ve lived with the thing.

Sound-wise, the LinkBuds Clip punches above what you’d expect from an open-ear design.

A 10mm driver paired with Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) and a 10-band equaliser gives it more tuning depth than most competitors in the category.

There are three listening modes — standard, leak suppression for quiet environments, and voice enhancement for noisy ones — switchable with two taps on the earphone itself.

Open Ear, Surprisingly Full Sound

In voice enhancement mode, vocal clarity holds up even with background noise present, with enough layering in the mix that the music doesn’t flatten out.

For pop and everyday listening, it more than delivers.

Battery life sits at nine hours per ear, with a total of 37 hours including the charging case — enough to carry a full working week without thinking about it.

IPX4 water resistance means sweat and light rain are non-issues.

And the Sony Sound Connect app opens up equaliser and sound effect customisation for anyone who wants to go deeper.

Worn Like Jewellery, Priced Like Tech

Worn on the ear, the effect is closer to a statement earring than a piece of consumer electronics.

Priced at RM899.00 in Malaysia, these earbuds come in multiple colours: Black, Green, Lavender, and Greig.

In a market crowded with black and white earbuds that all look the same, that’s a quiet but deliberate choice.

The LinkBuds Clip isn’t trying to out-audiophile the competition.

It’s trying to be the headphone you forget you’re wearing — and from all accounts, it’s getting pretty close.

You can check out the latest promotions for the LinkBuds Clip on the Sony Malaysia promotions page.

READ MORE: The Last Earbuds Upgrade You’ll Want To Make For A While

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