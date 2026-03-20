The Last Earbuds Upgrade You’ll Want To Make For A While

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Every few years, Sony pulls this move.

Just when rivals were finally closing the gap, Sony dropped something that quietly reset the bar.

The WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds are exactly that kind of product — and after three years since the last flagship, the wait appears to have been worth it.

It’s not flawless — the charging case feels a little plasticky for the price, and the ear tips won’t be a perfect fit for everyone.

But if the question is whether the money is well spent, the answer from reviewers around the world is a pretty firm yes.

The Sound Has Genuinely Changed For The Better

The sound has genuinely changed for the better — previous Sony flagships leaned clinical, precise, but a little cold.

This one is warmer, more musical, more human. In plain terms: music sounds like music, not like a sound engineering demo.

Noise cancellation has taken a real step forward, too.

Subway rumble, plane engines, the general chaos of a busy airport — all handled with impressive ease, backed by what Sony claims is industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that cuts ambient noise by up to 88%.

Bose might still edge it out on the very lowest frequencies, but the gap is now small enough that most people won’t notice or care.

24-hour total battery life, solid call quality with good wind noise suppression, and a connection stable enough to hold up in crowded, signal-heavy environments.

Of course, sound is personal — and words only go so far — the best way to understand what “warmer and more musical” actually means for your ears is to head to a Sony Store and hear it for yourself.

Less Thinking, More Listening

At the end of the day, the WF-1000XM6 is the kind of purchase you stop second-guessing after the first long listening session.

It just gets out of the way and lets you enjoy the music — which, when you think about it, is the whole point.

The WF-1000XM6 is currently available at Sony Malaysia’s official store for RM1,249, down from RM1,599 — that’s already 21% off.

Sign up for My Sony Rewards to unlock an additional RM30 voucher with a minimum spend of RM300, bringing the real out-of-pocket price down to RM1,219.

Worth the splurge when cheaper options exist?

As they say, beauty is in the ear of the beholder.

It won’t be the right call for everyone, but for those chasing that extra layer of musicality and silence, it rarely is a hard decision.

A quick note — while wearing ANC earbuds on the street isn’t explicitly illegal in Malaysia, do stay mindful of your surroundings, and if you’re driving or riding, leave them out entirely.

READ MORE: RM999 Samsung Earbuds For RM12? Malaysian Deal Hunters Strike Again

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