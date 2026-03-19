Say Cheese: Let Kids Capture Raya Memories With Their Own Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parents, there may be a way to get your children off your phones this Raya holiday. Get them a kids’ camera and have them take family pictures once the whole family is back in the hometown. With the kid-friendly camera (that actually takes pictures and videos), they can even document the whole ride home.

Giving them a kid-friendly camera isn’t simply handing them another toy. Letting them compose their own pictures encourages creativity, enhances observational skills, develops technical and fine motor skills, builds self-confidence and a sense of accomplishment, and gives them an outlet for self-expression.

Here are some kids’ cameras to consider to help unleash their creativity:

myFirst

myFirst has two types of cameras for children: digital cameras and instant cameras/polaroids. The latest addition to the instant camera line is the Insta Lux. The camera resolution ranges from 12MP to 20MP, depending on the model. With myFirst digital cameras, children can take HD photos and videos, and also utilise the pre-loaded frames for extra creative shots. The cameras are also made to be kid-proof: durable and scratch-resistant.

Additionally, myFirst’s kid-friendly lineup includes a smartwatch, a smart family frame, a sketch board, wireless over-ear headphones, and a 3D Pen Make Creator Kit.

VTech’s KidiZoom Camera Pix

The KidiZoom Camera Pix is VTech’s kid-friendly camera featuring more than 35 fun photo effects and four creative apps. There are also four built-in games, a video recorder, and a voice recorder. The camera is also on the larger and wider side, making it easier for little hands to grasp.

Real Kids Camera

The Real Kids Camera can be found in Toys R Us and comes with a silicone case to keep it all protected. The cute camera is pre-loaded with 28 photo frames and 10 effects/filters. It also has five built-in games and a music player.

Kids Camera from Mr Toy

The Kids Camera from Mr Toy is a combination of a digital and a polaroid camera. It comes with 10 special effects, 6 colour filters, and 28 funny frames to enhance the photos. The camera also has four games and an MP3 music player to keep the little ones entertained, especially useful on long family outings.

PIXY Evo Kids Instant Camera

Image: PIXY Evo

The PIXY Evo Kids Instant Camera comes with 5 filters, 17 frames, and 8 special effects to customise photos. This camera is also pre-loaded with games and a music player. With the thermal paper included, families can print photos without worrying about ink stains and spillage.

Playpop mini camera

Image: Toys R Us

The Playpop mini camera is similar to the Kodak Charmera, but it’s also kid-friendly. The camera comes with multiple built-in photo frames, filters, and stickers to add some personal touches to photos.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.