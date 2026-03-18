Check These AwAS Camera Locations Before You Balik Kampung

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Hari Raya may fall as early as tomorrow, though confirmation is still pending. Either way, the exodus has already begun.

Highways are already beginning to swell with traffic as balik kampung journeys pick up, and along those same routes, enforcement will already be in place.

Malaysia’s Automated Enforcement System, rebranded as AwAS, uses fixed roadside cameras and radar detection to monitor traffic offences continuously. Rain or shine, day or night, the system records speeding beyond posted limits and vehicles running red lights.

As of 2026, there are 46 fixed AES/AwAS cameras operating nationwide — 30 dedicated to speed enforcement and 16 focused on traffic light violations. They are installed along major highways, busy urban corridors and accident-prone junctions.

Most drivers associate speed cameras with a single flash at a specific location. But AwAS can also monitor average speed between two points along selected stretches. If a vehicle’s calculated speed exceeds the legal limit across that corridor, a summons may be generated automatically. In other words, slowing down only at the camera is not a strategy.

Once a violation is captured, image and offence data are transmitted digitally to a central control centre, matched against vehicle registration databases and processed without human intervention. A notice is issued by post. No roadside stop. No negotiation.

Where The Cameras Are

Most are positioned along major arteries including:

Selected high-risk urban junctions in Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Kedah

North–South Expressway (PLUS)

LEKAS

ELITE

LPT2

Drivers travelling between Johor, Melaka, Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Terengganu or Kelantan are likely to pass at least one camera location during the festive rush.

How To Check Locations Before You Travel

Review updated locations by highway and kilometre marker.

Visit the official Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan website.

Look for AwAS or AES enforcement listings.

Locations are publicly listed through official JPJ channels, organised by highway and kilometre marker.

The standard compound for an AwAS offence remains RM300. Contested cases heard in court may result in higher penalties.

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