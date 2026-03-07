Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Samsung Is Offering Up To RM5,410 Worth Of Deals — Here’s How To Claim Every Ringgit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung Malaysia is running one of its most aggressive pre-order campaigns to date across the entire Galaxy S26 lineup — the S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.

The total value of deals on the table reaches up to RM5,410, depending on which model you choose and which deals you qualify for.

The pre-order window is open now and closes on 10 March.

Here is every deal, broken down clearly across all three models.

All three Galaxy S26 models come with an RM800 saving already baked into the pre-order price — before any additional deals are applied.

Model Display Pre-Order Price Original Price Built-In Saving Galaxy S26 6.3-inch RM 4,399 RM 5,199 RM 800 Galaxy S26+ 6.7-inch RM 5,399 RM 6,199 RM 800 Galaxy S26 Ultra 6.9-inch RM 5,999 RM 6,799 RM 800 That RM800 saving is just the starting point. Stack the pre-order deals on top, and the total value climbs considerably higher.

1. Trade In Your Old Phone — Save Up To RM3,510

This is the single biggest saving across the entire S26 lineup.

Samsung’s Trade-In programme lets you hand over your eligible old device in exchange for up to RM3,510 off your new Galaxy S26, S26+ or S26 Ultra.

This offer is identical across all three models and expires on 10 March.

Values vary based on the model and condition of your trade-in device.

Samsung also runs the Galaxy Forever programme, which offers up to 50% guaranteed residual value on your device when upgrading to the next Galaxy the following year.

Registration details for the S26 cycle have not been confirmed at the time of writing.

2. Free Storage Upgrade — Worth RM800

Pre-order now and Samsung will upgrade your storage at no extra cost:

Galaxy S26: Get the 512GB for the price of the 256GB — a saving of RM800.

Galaxy S26+: Get the 512GB for the price of the 256GB — a saving of RM800, down from the original RM6,199.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Get the 512GB for the price of the 256GB, or upgrade to 1TB for only RM1,200 more instead of the standard RM1,800 gap — a saving of RM800 either way.

Samsung has noted that delivery may be delayed due to high demand, making early pre-ordering the smarter move.

All three models are confirmed to ship from Friday (6 March).

3. Instant Rebate At Checkout — Up To RM700

Paying with a Maybank, CIMB or RHB card?

Samsung is offering an instant rebate applied directly at checkout — no redemption process, no waiting.

The amount differs by model:

Galaxy S26 / S26+: Up to RM500 instant rebate

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Up to RM700 instant rebate

4. Samsung Reward Points Booster — Up To RM400

Samsung Rewards is Samsung Malaysia’s loyalty programme, and the Galaxy S26 pre-order period is one of the best times to use it.

Every purchase you make earns you points automatically — as long as you are logged in to your Samsung Account at checkout.

Points can be redeemed at checkout — up to 99% of the purchase price — and can be combined with cash for maximum flexibility.

One point equals RM0.01 in value.

Tier Total Spend Required Points Earned Per Purchase Blue Starting tier 1% of purchase amount Gold RM 10,000 cumulative spend 3% of purchase amount Platinum RM 20,000 cumulative spend 5% of purchase amount The earn rate depends on your membership tier.

During the Galaxy S26 pre-order window, Samsung is activating a 50x Reward Points Booster Multiplier — meaning points earned on your S26 purchase are multiplied significantly.

On top of that, the maximum bonus value differs by model:

Galaxy S26 / S26+: Up to RM300 bonus

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Up to RM400 bonus

If you have accumulated Global Rewards Points from Samsung purchases in other countries, those can also be converted into Malaysian Rewards Points and used toward your S26 purchase — with a daily cap of 10 and a monthly cap of 30.

5. Bundle With Wearables And Save Up To 10%

Bundling your new phone with Samsung wearables? Pre-order deals include discounts on the following, consistent across all three S26 models:

10% off Galaxy Buds4 series and Galaxy Buds4 Pro

10% off Galaxy Watch8 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

6. Accessories At 30% Off RRP

Samsung is also offering 30% off RRP on Galaxy S26 series accessories during the pre-order window — covering cases, covers and add-ons across all three models.

7. Pay As Low As RM73.32 A Month — Zero Interest

Two interest-free instalment options are available across the lineup:

0% instalment plan up to 60 months via selected bank credit cards

SPayLater — 0% instalment plan up to 12 months

Model Monthly Payment (0% interest) Galaxy S26 From RM 73.32 Galaxy S26+ From RM 89.98 Galaxy S26 Ultra From RM 99.98 Monthly payments breakdown.

The Full Picture — What Samsung Is Putting On The Table

The S26 Ultra carries the highest total deal value at RM5,410 — on a phone already discounted to RM5,999 from its original RM6,799.

The Galaxy S26 is the most accessible entry point at RM4,399, down from its original RM5,199.

As for the Galaxy S26+, it sits in the middle at RM5,399, down from RM6,199.

Every deal on this list is tied to the pre-order window closing on 10 March.

The free storage upgrade, trade-in savings, bank rebates, wearables discounts and accessories deals all expire when that deadline passes.

One more thing — social media users have been circulating promo codes AI-AGENTIC26 and LS-AGENTIC26 at checkout for an extra discount and a free charger, respectively.

Deal S26 / S26+ S26 Ultra Built-In Pre-Order Saving RM 800 RM 800 Trade-In Old Device Up to RM 3,510 Up to RM 3,510 Free Storage Upgrade RM 800 RM 800 Bank Instant Rebate Up to RM 500 Up to RM 700 Reward Points Bonus Up to RM 300 Up to RM 400 Wearables Discount Up to 10% off Up to 10% off Accessories Discount 30% off RRP 30% off RRP Instalment Plan From RM 73.32/month From RM 99.98/month Total Cash Value Up to RM 5,110 Up to RM 5,410 Here is every deal and its maximum value, broken down by model.

Terms and conditions apply. Individual deals require eligible devices, specific bank cards, or existing Samsung Reward Points. Not all deals may be combinable in a single transaction. Trade-in values vary by model and condition. Visit samsung.com/my for full details.

