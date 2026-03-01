RM999 Samsung Earbuds For RM12? Malaysian Deal Hunters Strike Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung just dropped its Galaxy Buds4 series at a US launch event, and honestly, they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here.

You’ve still got your standard open-ear Buds4 and the noise-cancelling Buds4 Pro, both rocking that familiar triangular stem design that makes them look like tiny space pods hanging from your ears.

But here’s what’s different: these things are shinier.

Way shinier.

The Buds4 Pro especially looks like someone dipped the stems in chrome, giving off serious “I spent good money on these” vibes.

You can grab them in the usual pearl white and midnight black, or, if you’re feeling fancy, there’s a pink gold version available only online.

Malaysian Early Birds Score Insane Deal

Speaking of that pink gold colourway, Malaysian Samsung fans are already going wild for it.

One savvy shopper in a Galaxy S Series Malaysia Facebook group just snagged the Buds4 Pro for basically pocket change – RM12.11 to be exact.

How?

The person stacked a RM150 Samsung voucher, a 10% pre-order discount for app members, another RM150 Maybank credit card rebate, and burned through 19,566 Samsung Rewards points (worth about RM586.99; 1 Samsung Rewards point equals RM0.03).

For mere mortals without 19,000+ Samsung Points sitting unused in their digital wallet, you’re looking at closer to the full retail price – though Samsung continues to promote their “chat with experts for exclusive offers” feature.

With the RM300 price gap between the regular Buds4 (RM699) and Pro models (RM999), you’re essentially paying extra for active noise cancellation, that beefier bass, and the premium build quality.

Whether that’s worth it depends on how much you value having your music completely drown out the world around you.

(Pix: Facebook)

20% More Bass, 100% More Street Awareness

The real story isn’t the looks, though – it’s what’s pumping through your eardrums.

Samsung stuffed 20% bigger bass drivers into the Buds4 Pro, which means your hip-hop is going to hit different.

We’re talking about that chest-thumping low-end that makes you feel like you’re front row at a concert instead of just walking to the grocery store.

For the first time, even the regular Buds4 (the ones without the silicone tips) can pipe in ambient sound, so you won’t get flattened by a bus while jamming out.

It’s like having a safety net for your music addiction.

When Your Audio Gear Starts Giving Life Advice

But here’s where things get weird in a good way: these earbuds want to be your personal AI butler.

Just say “Hey Plex,” and you’re talking to Perplexity, an AI assistant that can handle everything from settling dinner arguments to planning your weekend.

It’s the same tech that’s powering Samsung’s new S26 phones, except now it’s living in your ears.

The rest is pretty much what you’d expect from premium earbuds in 2026 – they’ll translate conversations in real time, let you answer calls by nodding your head like you’re at a metal show, and automatically switch between your phone, laptop, and Samsung TV without you having to mess with Bluetooth settings.

About That Head Gesture “Innovation”

Here’s where Samsung’s marketing gets a bit awkward – tech observers are already calling out the timing on those head gestures.

Apple actually introduced this exact feature for the AirPods Pro 2 back in June 2024, allowing users to nod to accept calls and shake their head to decline them.

The feature rolled out with iOS 18 later that year, leaving Samsung’s 2026 implementation a solid two years behind Apple’s.

One social media post perfectly captured the sentiment: “Samsung just announced the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with the new nod and head-shake gestures, the exact same feature Apple has had for a long time.”

The side-by-side comparison of Samsung’s 2026 interface versus Apple’s 2024 version is pretty damning – they’re essentially identical.

To Samsung’s credit, they’ve expanded the feature beyond just call management to include Bixby interactions, so you can nod your way through AI conversations.

But calling it an innovation when Apple users have been head-banging their way through phone calls for two years? That’s a tough sell.

