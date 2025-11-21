3 Malaysian E-Sports Teams Are Heading To APAC Predator League 2026—Here’s Your Chance To Catch Them Live In India

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to scream “Malaysia boleh!” with pride, here’s your moment.

So we will be sending not one, not two, but three esports teams to the APAC (Asia Pacific) Predator League 2026 Grand Finals in India next January.

And yes, you can actually win a trip to watch them fight for glory live. But more on that later.

Meet Our Champions: Atlantis 2.0, Todak & Defending Champs MAG

After an intense battle at Sunway Pyramid last week, Team Atlantis 2.0 (Dota 2) and Team Todak (VALORANT) were crowned champions of the Predator League 2026 Malaysia Finals, outgaming a total of 185 competing teams.

Team Atlantis 2.0 Team Todak

Each team walked away with RM15,000 worth of prizes, including RM10,000 in cash and Predator merch worth over RM5,000, as well as reserving their spot to battle it out at the APAC Predator League 2026 Grand Finals next year (GG well played, indeed 🥳).

Joining them will be Team MAG, Malaysia’s reigning APAC Predator League 2025 Dota 2 champions, who earned a direct invite to defend their title.

At the Grand Finals, all three Malaysian teams will compete against elite squads from 13 Acer regions, aiming for the Predator Shield and a share of the USD 400,000 prize pool (that’s roughly RM1.6 million!).

The APAC Predator League 2026 Grand Finals will take place in India from 8 to 12 January 2026.

The event will feature over 15 top teams from across the Asia Pacific, competing in two of the region’s most popular esports titles: Dota 2, a real-time strategy MOBA, and VALORANT, a team-based, first-person hero shooter.

Acer Unveils New Predator Tech At the Finals

In conjunction with the Malaysia Finals, Acer also turned the event into a mini hardware launch—showing off a powerful AI laptop, a compact gaming desktop, a 180Hz monitor, and even a rugged 5G WiFi hub designed for travellers and mobile gamers.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what they dropped:

💻 Predator Triton 14 AI

A lightweight laptop for gamers, creators, and students.

Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor + NVIDIA RTX 5070 (110W) GPU

14” OLED WQXGA+ touchscreen, 120Hz, DCI-P3

32GB LPDDR5X memory + 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage

Haptic Gorilla Glass touchpad with stylus support (4,096 pressure levels)

Advanced cooling: Graphene TIM + 6th Gen AeroBlade metal fans

1.6 kg, 11mm thin aluminium build

Price: RM12,999

Promo: Purchase before 27 November 2025 to receive a Predator Wireless Controller + Touch ’n Go credits (RM599)

🖥️ Predator Orion 3000 (PO3-665)

A compact desktop with upgrade potential.

NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU

Intel Core i7-14700F or i5-14400F processor

Up to 32GB memory + 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD storege

Tempered glass chassis + RGB 120mm fans

Price: From RM4,999

Promo: Free Predator peripherals + Touch ’n Go credits (RM549) until 27 November 2025

🎮 Predator XB323QU P Monitor

A screen with smooth visuals and great colour accuracy.

31.5” WQHD (2560×1440)

180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response

99% sRGB + HDR10 + AMD FreeSync

Price: RM1,099

🛜 Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile WiFi

A portable mobile hotspot modem that works worldwide.

Up to 28 hours of battery life

Connect up to 20 devices

Works in 135+ countries (SIM, eSIM & virtual SIM supported)

Wi-Fi 6E + NFC pairing

MIL-STD 810H + IP68 durability

Price: RM999

✈️ Win a Trip to Watch Malaysia Compete

Fans can win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the APAC Predator League 2026 Grand Finals in India by purchasing any eligible Predator device between 1 and 30 November 2025, and submitting a creative slogan.

Additionally, selected Acer purchases between 1 November and 31 December 2025 are eligible for Touch ’n Go credits of up to RM200.

Click HERE for more deets.

