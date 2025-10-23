The Goldilocks Phone: Not Too Much, Not Too Little, But Strategically Just Right

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the peculiar world of smartphone choices, Samsung has once again performed its delicate dance of giving you just enough to feel satisfied, while holding back just enough to keep your eye on the more expensive options.

The Galaxy S25 FE—that “FE” standing for “Fan Edition,” though it might as well stand for “Fairly Economical”—is like that middle bowl of porridge Goldilocks found: not too hot, not too cold, but carefully crafted to be just right for most people’s needs and budgets.

Like Goldilocks in the classic fairy tale—who famously tried three bowls of porridge and found one too hot, one too cold, but the third just right—Samsung has created a phone that sits in that sweet spot.

You get premium looks without the premium price tag, solid performance without breaking the bank, and enough features to keep you happy without making you feel like you’re settling for scraps.”

It’s the phone equivalent of finding the perfect middle ground—though unlike the fairy tale, you know exactly what you’re getting into.

Thoughtful contrast elevates the overall aesthetic, giving the S25 FE a premium appearance that punches well above its price point. The phone also feels surprisingly light in the hand, enhancing user comfort. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What You’ll Actually Notice Day-to-Day

When you pick up the S25 FE, it feels expensive—the glass back and metal frame give it a premium heft that makes you want to show it off.

The Black colourway we tested is particularly clever—while the back panel features a deep, rich black finish, Samsung used silver-grey for the frame and camera rings, creating a sophisticated two-tone look that doesn’t scream “budget option.”

Your friends probably won’t be able to tell it apart from Samsung’s most expensive phones just by looking at it.

But live with it for a week, and you’ll start noticing the small things.

The screen bezels are noticeably thicker than its more expensive siblings like the S25+—not enough to ruin your Netflix experience, but enough that when you see them side by side, you can immediately tell which is which.

But then again, it’s precisely the kind of reasonable compromise that makes the S25 FE’s value proposition work—you get nearly everything that matters while accepting minor visual differences that don’t impact functionality.

It’s like getting an almost-perfect, really nice hotel room, except you notice the bathroom is just a touch smaller than the premium suite down the hall.

At the time of writing, most phone accessory shops are still catching up with their inventory of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE accessories. Samsung Malaysia’s online store has you covered with their full range of official S25 FE cases—from sleek silicone options and crystal-clear protective cases to heavy-duty rugged armour and convenient standing grip cases—while online retailers are also stepping up with compatible options, often with faster shipping than waiting for local shops to restock their displays. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Real-World Performance Reality

Here’s where Samsung’s strategic thinking becomes most apparent—the S25 FE uses the Exynos 2400 processor from last year’s S24 series, like getting a perfectly good car from last year’s model lineup.

For everyday tasks like scrolling social media, checking emails, and watching videos, this phone feels smooth and responsive with its fluid 120Hz screen.

But fire up demanding games like Genshin Impact on maximum settings, and frame rates bounce between 30-45 fps instead of staying locked at 60, occasionally dropping to single digits when things get intense—it’s like asking someone to run a marathon when they’re trained for a 10K.

The 8GB of RAM is where you really feel Samsung’s careful cost-cutting, and at RM3,099, this feels genuinely stingy in 2025.

It’s enough for most people most of the time, but heavy multitaskers will find themselves waiting for apps to reload more often than they’d like.

The phone will handle whatever you throw at it, but it’ll be breathing hard by the end.

Built with Galaxy AI and optimised with One UI 8, the S25 FE enhances the user experience, enabling natural interactions and efficient multitasking, particularly when used with Samsung tablets. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

What This Means for Your Photography

The camera story is more nuanced and actually quite positive for everyday users.

While the hardware differs subtly from the flagships—an 8-megapixel telephoto versus the S25+’s 10-megapixel unit, slightly different sensor sizes—the practical differences are less dramatic than you might expect.

Your Instagram photos will look great, and that 3x optical zoom is genuinely helpful for getting closer shots without physically moving.

The S25 FE’s camera may not have every bell and whistle of its premium siblings, but for capturing life’s delicious moments? It’s just right – the kind of shot that proves you don’t need flagship-level specs to create Instagram-worthy moments. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The photos have a slightly warmer, more natural colour tone compared to the flagship models, which many people actually prefer.

The shadows tend to be a bit heavier, giving photos a more dramatic look that can be pretty appealing.

The 30x digital zoom exists more for novelty than practical use—it’s the kind of feature that’s fun to show off but not something you’ll rely on for essential shots.

The key to smartphone photography satisfaction? Setting realistic expectations. The S25 FE delivers impressive results for a device that fits in your pocket, handles calls, runs apps, and costs significantly less than dedicated camera equipment. Just don’t expect your phone to perform like a mirrorless camera, and you’ll be more than fine—you’ll be delighted with what this “just right” device can achieve. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Battery Life and Charging: The Sweet Spot

Here’s where the S25 FE really nails the Goldilocks principle.

The 4,900mAh battery gets you through a full day of everyday use, and the 45W charging means you won’t be tethered to a wall outlet for hours.

In testing, it took about an hour and 15 minutes to fully charge—a meaningful improvement over Samsung’s historically conservative charging speeds, though not class-leading.

During intensive gaming sessions, the phone consumed about 13% battery per half hour, which is reasonable.

While it got noticeably warm, it never became uncomfortably hot.

While Samsung equipped the S25 FE with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame for impressive scratch resistance and durability, even the most robust smartphones benefit from that extra layer of security—including protective casings. Yes, the finish feels wonderfully smooth and premium in hand, but that silky finish is exactly what makes a quality case worth considering. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Goldilocks Reality Check

The S25 FE succeeds because it understands something essential: most people don’t need the absolute best of everything.

They need a phone that looks good, works reliably, takes decent photos, and doesn’t cost as much as a vacation.

It’s the Goldilocks choice—not the cheapest option that leaves you wanting more, not the most expensive that makes you question your financial decisions, but the one that feels just right for your needs and budget.

The trade-offs are real but manageable.

You get the core Galaxy experience, the reliable camera system, the smooth performance, and that premium feel—just without paying for the absolute bleeding edge of every specification.

The question is whether that math works for you and if you can live with knowing that the “big brothers” in Samsung’s lineup offer significantly better performance for those willing to pay the premium.

Whether you’re capturing content with the S25 FE’s capable cameras or enjoying multimedia, the enhanced audio experience from the Galaxy Buds3 FE complements the phone’s balanced approach to flagship features. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Should This Be Your Next Phone?

If you want to feel like you have a premium phone without paying premium prices, if you prioritise good design and solid everyday performance over gaming prowess, and if you’re comfortable with the occasional reminder that this is the “little brother” in the family, the S25 FE makes a compelling case for itself.

It’s not trying to be everything to everyone—it’s trying to be just enough for most people.

Like Goldilocks settling into that middle-sized chair, you might find that “just right” is actually exactly what you were looking for, even if the 8GB RAM leaves you wishing Samsung had been a bit more generous.

In a world of technological extremes, sometimes the middle path—carefully considered and thoughtfully executed—turns out to be the wisest choice of all. Just don’t expect it to be perfect, because perfection isn’t really the point.

The point is finding that sweet spot where good enough meets good value, and Samsung has hit that target with characteristic precision.

