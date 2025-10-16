Lenovo Champions “Smarter AI for All” In Malaysia, Highlighting Hybrid AI As The Future Of Business

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lenovo is bringing its global vision of “Smarter AI for All” to Malaysia, underscoring the country’s growing role as a regional hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

During a recent AI Education Media Roundtable in Kuala Lumpur, Lenovo leaders outlined how the company aims to make AI adoption simpler, scalable, and secure for organisations of all sizes. The session featured Fan Ho, Executive Director and General Manager of Lenovo’s Solutions & Services Group (Asia Pacific); Varinderjit Singh, General Manager of Lenovo Malaysia; and Debdut Maiti, Director of Lenovo’s Solutions & Services Group for Greater Asia Pacific.

Building a Smarter AI Ecosystem for Asia Pacific

Fan Ho said AI has become a key driver of business transformation across the region, with companies increasingly turning to AI to boost productivity and competitiveness. Lenovo’s latest CIO Playbook shows that 83% of chief information officers (CIOs) in Asia Pacific are already using or planning to use professional AI services.

“Hybrid AI defines this era. We see a future where Personal AI, Enterprise AI, and Public AI models work together seamlessly, enabling smarter outcomes for every organisation,” she said.

This vision is supported by Lenovo’s new Hybrid AI Advantage framework, first unveiled at its global Tech World event. The framework helps businesses deploy AI wherever their data resides — whether in the cloud, on the edge, or on-site — giving them flexibility and control in how they manage intelligence.

A Full-Stack AI Portfolio: From Infrastructure to Real-World Impact

Debdut Maiti, Director of Lenovo’s Solutions & Services Group for Greater Asia Pacific.

Lenovo’s AI capabilities span the entire technology stack — from hardware to software to services — ensuring customers can implement AI at any stage of their digital journey.

Infrastructure & Devices: Lenovo’s ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile, ThinkEdge, and ThinkStation series provide powerful, AI-ready platforms for data training, analysis, and edge computing.

Solutions & Services: Offerings such as TruScale, Digital Workplace Solutions, and Device as a Service (DaaS) give organisations the tools to modernise operations efficiently.

Offerings such as TruScale, Digital Workplace Solutions, and Device as a Service (DaaS) give organisations the tools to modernise operations efficiently. Security & Governance: With ThinkShield security, Lenovo ensures that AI deployments remain compliant and privacy-conscious.

These technologies come together under Lenovo’s commitment to help customers move from AI experimentation to measurable, real-world results — a central part of its “Smarter AI for All” mission.

Malaysia’s Rising Role in the AI Revolution

Malaysia is quickly becoming one of Southeast Asia’s most promising AI markets. Through initiatives like the AI Nation Framework, the government aims to position the country as a leader in responsible AI adoption. Analysts project that AI could add over USD115 billion (RM530 billion) to Malaysia’s economy by 2030.

“Both large enterprises and SMEs in Malaysia are now embracing AI, from analytics to hybrid cloud,” said Varinderjit Singh, Lenovo Malaysia’s General Manager. “Our goal is to make this adoption seamless and secure — ensuring every organisation can use AI in ways that create real value for their people and customers.”

He added that Lenovo’s AI-powered devices and services are designed not just for businesses, but also for professionals, educators, and students — enhancing productivity, personalisation, and digital trust across the board.

AI That Works in the Real World

According to Debdut Maiti, Lenovo’s Hybrid AI Advantage and “agentic AI” innovations are already transforming how enterprises operate.

“Our approach combines AI infrastructure, data, models, and services to help organisations activate intelligence across their workforce, operations, and data footprint,” he said.

Lenovo also uses AI within its own global operations — from supply chain optimisation and predictive maintenance to customer support across 180 markets. In Formula 1, Lenovo’s AI infrastructure powers real-time race data analytics, while logistics firms like ST Logistics in Singapore use Lenovo’s hybrid AI to manage fleets and assets more efficiently.

“Our goal is to make AI accessible, ethical, and impactful,” Maiti said. “We want every organisation to scale intelligence — not just technology — across people, processes, and platforms.”

