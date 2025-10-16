Goodbye Earbud Sharing, Hello Wireless Audio Splitting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Your Sony headphones are about to work a lot smoother with your Samsung Galaxy phone, thanks to a new update that brings some genuinely useful features to the table.

Sony just rolled out support for audio sharing on two of their flagship models – the WF-1000XM5 earbuds and WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones.

If you’ve got a Samsung phone that supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, you can now pair two sets of headphones to your device at once and stream the same audio to both.

Think of it as wireless audio splitting – perfect for sharing your music with a friend without having to pass earbuds back and forth.

The feature works through something called Auracast, and it’s not limited to just Sony gear.

You could theoretically have your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro playing the same song as your buddy’s Sony earbuds, all streaming from your phone simultaneously.

You can even set up a private audio broadcast using a QR code, which sounds pretty futuristic but is apparently happening right now.

What Else Is New

Beyond the sharing feature, Sony’s headphones are getting head tracking support over Bluetooth LE Audio connections.

There’s also integration with Google’s Find Hub app, which lets you hunt down individual earbuds if you’re the type of person who loses one but not the other.

Perhaps most notably, both headphone models now support Google’s Gemini Live – the conversational AI assistant that you can actually interrupt mid-sentence and redirect to different topics.

It’s like having a more natural conversation with your phone’s AI, except it’s happening through your headphones.

To access these new features, you’ll need to re-pair your Sony headphones with your Samsung device.

It’s a minor hassle, but probably worth it for the upgraded functionality.

The update represents a rare moment of genuine collaboration between major tech companies, with Sony, Samsung, and Google all playing nice together to create features that actually improve the user experience rather than just adding bullet points to marketing materials.

