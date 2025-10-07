Xiaomi Unveils Xiaomi 15T Series Blending Outstanding Optics With Cutting-edge Technology & Flagship Design

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest Xiaomi 15T series in Malaysia, the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro. This launch marks a bold evolution of Xiaomi T Series from flagship photography and cutting-edge technology built for modern trendsetters to advanced mobile technology, elevated imagery and a refined design.

Outstanding optics for next-level imaging

Built for elevated image quality, Xiaomi 15T Series features an advanced triple camera system co-engineered with Leica, consisting of a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera on Xiaomi 15T, and a main, ultra-wide, and Leica 5x Pro telephoto camera on Xiaomi 15T Pro.

Both camera systems are designed to deliver impressive results across a wide range of scenarios. For versatile composition, both Xiaomi 15T Pro and Xiaomi 15T offer multiple focal lengths for choice. Xiaomi 15T Pro spans focal lengths from 15mm to 230mm, while Xiaomi 15T offers ones from 15mm to 92mm across its three rear cameras, enabling users to frame wide vistas or close in on details with precision.

At the heart of Xiaomi 15T Series is the 50MP main camera lies a Leica Summilux optical lens, which captures exceptional detail with an ƒ/1.7 aperture on the base version and an ƒ/1.62 aperture on the Pro variant.

Alongside intricate detail, vivid colors and high contrast can also be produced even in low-light environments. This is taken a step further on the Xiaomi 15T Pro, which features a high-specification Light Fusion 900 image sensor, boasting a 13.5 EV high dynamic range that significantly enhances clarity and tonal accuracy.

Debuting the Leica 5x Pro telephoto camera in Xiaomi T Series, Xiaomi 15T Pro offers an impressive 5x optical zoom, 10x optical-level zoom, and up to 20x Ultra Zoom, ideal for a wide variety of scenes, from expansive landscapes to detailed shots. Meanwhile, a 32MP front camera is integrated across both devices for selfies and video calls.

Working alongside the series is cutting-edge camera hardware Xiaomi AISP 2.0, the brand’s next-generation computational photography platform. With features such as PortraitLM 2.0 and ColorLM 2.0, Xiaomi AISP 2.0 helps to refine images by enhancing depth perception, tonal range, and color fidelity, resulting in more natural, lifelike photography with minimal post-editing required on both variants.

This is especially helpful for Master Portrait, which builds upon the previous generation’s portrait capabilities to introduce all-new bokeh effects for background light, such as Wide and Bubbles, while also giving users the ability to individually adjust aperture effects and focal length.

Meanwhile, for capturing spontaneous moments, Leica street photography mode enables quick capture from the lock screen. It provides users with access to iconic focal lengths of 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and, exclusively for Xiaomi 15T Pro, 135mm for close-ups.

As for videography, the Xiaomi 15T Series delivers pro-level capabilities for creators. Both models support 4K 30fps HDR10+ recording across all focal lengths, thereby maintaining consistent vibrancy and contrast regardless of the lens used.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 15T Pro pushes boundaries further by supporting high-specification 4K 120fps on the main camera, allowing users to produce cinematic clips with precise frame control. For post-production, 4K 60fps 10-bit Log recording with LUT input is provided, thereby offering ample flexibility.

From photography to videography, Xiaomi 15T Series’ camera system offers a complete solution for users who want effortless control and memorable results, whether capturing spontaneous moments or creating carefully composed narratives.

Breakthrough connectivity, combined with a brand new operating system

Beyond imaging, Xiaomi 15T Series introduces a leap in mobile connectivity, redefining how users stay connected in various environments. At the heart of this innovation is Xiaomi Astral Communication, a suite of advanced technologies, including the global debut of Xiaomi Offline Communication with Xiaomi 15T Series.

This enables direct voice communication between Xiaomi 15T Series devices over distances of up to 1.9km for Xiaomi 15T Pro, and 1.3km for Xiaomi 15T, even without cellular or Wi-Fi signals. It is ideally suited for open environments such as jungles, deserts, or remote hiking trails, adding an essential extra layer of reliability when traditional networks are unavailable.

For stable and adaptive connectivity across various conditions, Xiaomi Astral Communication also includes Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner, which flexibly utilizes GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular signals. This works in tandem with the Super Antenna Array, which features a high-performance antenna that improves overall cellular performance and AI Smart Antenna Switching to maximize signal performance. Consequently, whether users are streaming, navigating, or gaming, this integrated system helps to ensure connections remain strong and stable.

Aside from communication technology, Xiaomi 15T Series will also receive the latest in software with Xiaomi HyperOS 3. Driving an elevated user experience, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will make its global debut in Xiaomi 15T Series and roll out with enhanced multitasking capabilities, quicker app launches, and redesigned interface elements, including lock screens, wallpapers, icons, widgets, and even a brand new notification design.

Additionally, system-level intelligence from Xiaomi HyperAI and enhanced interconnectivity across devices will help increase productivity, enabling users to share and sync content seamlessly.

Bigger, brighter, and more immersive display

Complementing Xiaomi 15T Series’ powerful hardware and connectivity is a clear, vibrant, and the largest display yet among Xiaomi Series smartphones. This expansive 6.83-inch display is designed to elevate content creation, reading, and entertainment with immersive visuals.

Furthermore, with a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, the display maintains clarity even in bright light, helping to ensure visibility across a wide range of environments. Beyond that, its sharp 1.5K resolution renders scenes with exceptional vibrancy and tonal accuracy, bringing photos, videos, and graphics to life in stunning detail.

Xiaomi 15T Pro takes visuals a step further with ultra-narrow 1.5mm bezels on all four sides, made possible by LIPO technology. These bezels are 27% slimmer than the previous generation, allowing for an edge-to-edge display experience that feels larger without increasing the overall size of the device.

Additionally, Xiaomi 15T Pro’s display also boasts an ultra-smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz, which enables seamless scrolling and makes interactions feel faster and more responsive. To support comfortable and prolonged use, Xiaomi 15T Pro is equipped with full-brightness DC dimming and advanced eye care technology.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 15T supports a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling. To further enhance eye care, it incorporates 3840Hz PWM dimming, which effectively reduces screen flicker, making the display more comfortable for prolonged viewing, especially during nighttime reading or in low-light environments.

Power meets endurance

A powerful display experience calls for equally capable internals. Xiaomi 15T Series delivers robust performance and efficient thermal management to meet the demands of today’s users. Inside both Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro is a 5500mAh battery, providing sustained power within a slim chassis.

While Xiaomi 15T Pro provides charging flexibility with both 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge, Xiaomi 15T features 67W HyperCharge to help ensure users can top up quickly without long wait times. Furthermore, built for longevity, the battery can retain up to 80% capacity even after 1600 charging cycles. It can power on in under four seconds when the battery is flat, after a charger has been connected.

Xiaomi 15T Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, built on a 3nm process, while Xiaomi 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra. Both processors deliver a boost in CPU and GPU performance over the respective previous generation, ensuring smooth execution across a wide variety of tasks.

Alongside strong performance, a stellar thermal management system is essential to help ensure long-lasting comfort during extended sessions. In Xiaomi 15T Series, this is where Xiaomi 3D IceLoop System plays a critical role. Unlike conventional passive cooling systems that slowly transfer heat from internal components to the phone’s surface, Xiaomi 3D IceLoop System efficiently separates vapor and liquid, featuring a specially designed 3D bulge for the CPU.

This design helps to direct heat away from core sources such as the SoC, and evenly distribute it across the device’s surface. Users can therefore experience sustained optimal performance and a more comfortable hold, even during demanding tasks.

Flagship design and durability

All of this cutting-edge performance is housed in a refined, premium design that reflects Xiaomi’s continued pursuit of elegance, durability, and comfort in hand. Xiaomi 15T Series’ unified glass fiber back and battery cover form a seamless exterior, while the flat frame aligns with modern design principles. Slightly rounded edges contribute to a more sophisticated aesthetic, offering a comfortable grip.

Not only does Xiaomi 15T Series come with a premium look and feel, but it also offers added durability for increased peace of mind. This begins from the Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i display, which provides 100% improved scratch resistance compared to the previous generation, and further extends to a durable glass fiber back, blending style with durability. Both models have been upgraded to now withstand depths of up to 3 meters of freshwater, coming with an IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

Distinguishing itself from the base variant, Xiaomi 15T Pro is framed in high-strength 6M13 aluminum alloy, offering enhanced drop protection and structural integrity. Its color options include Black, Gray, and the luxurious Mocha Gold, designed for users who appreciate elevated detail and resilience. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 15T will be available in Black, Gray, and the standout Rose Gold, a color crafted for users who value fashion-forward expression and subtle elegance.

Price and availability

Both models can be purchased at all Xiaomi stores nationwide, on mi.com, as well as official Xiaomi stores on Shopee and Lazada.

