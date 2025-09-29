This Lenovo Legion 7i Doesn’t Look Like A Gaming Laptop Until You Fire It Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So we recently got our hands on the Lenovo Legion 7i in Glacier White and put it through its paces.

At first glance, it doesn’t scream “gamer” all too much. The all-aluminium chassis and minimalist finish make it look more like a stylish workstation laptop than a hardcore gaming machine.

But fire this thing up, and the Legion 7i reveals that it’s very much a gaming beast hiding in plain sight.

The Raw Stuff

Ok, so first let’s get the specs out of the way.

CPU: Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX — Intel’s flagship HX chip, with performance cores for games and efficiency cores for background tasks.

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 or 5070 Laptop GPU — both solid for AAA titles, with the 5070 giving more headroom.

Memory & Storage: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD — plenty of space, smooth multitasking, quick load times.

Display: 16″ OLED, 2560×1600, HDR 1000, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, with refresh rates of either 165Hz or 240Hz.

Battery: 84Wh with a 245W charging brick (aka: a literal brick).

Ports & Stuff: Two Thunderbolt 4 ports (that can slow-charge), HDMI 2.1, two USB-A ports, USB-C, full-size SD card slot, headphone jack, and a webcam shutter switch. Ports for power and HDMI are tucked neatly at the back alongside the vents. Plus, you get Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Now, because the Legion 7i is powered by Intel® Core™ HX processors, its performance isn’t just about raw numbers.

The hybrid design means performance cores handle the heavy lifting in games, while efficiency cores quietly deal with background tasks so your frame rates stay high.

Add Intel® Thread Director (which balances workloads), Smart Cache (faster load times), and DDR5 support (speedy memory), and you get smoother gaming, snappier content creation, and more efficient streaming.

Lenovo also layers on its AI Engine+ with LA AI Core, which tunes performance in real time depending on whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working on STEM stuff like CAD or simulations.

Translation: less fiddling with settings, more actual playing or working.

Look & Feels

At just under 2kg, this is a big boi — but not too big. It fits in a backpack without killing your shoulders.

The 16-inch PureSight OLED display is easily the star of the show. Colours are vivid, blacks are properly deep, and everything from games to Netflix just looks more alive.

You also get quick toggles to switch refresh rates — 165Hz is already silky smooth for casual play, while the 240Hz option is perfect if you’re into competitive shooters and want every frame possible.

The only downside? The panel’s reflective. In certain lighting, you’ll see the keyboard ghosting back at you. Not a dealbreaker, but it can be distracting once you notice it.

The keyboard itself looks good with its per-key RGB lighting (including that neat audio-reactive mode), but typing isn’t super comfy for long sessions. It’s fine for gaming, less so for cranking out essays and reports.

Real-World Performance

We pushed the Legion 7i through gaming, streaming, and content work, and it never broke a sweat.

Overall, the FPS stayed steady even with Discord and multiple tabs open, load times were snappy, and Lenovo’s AI Engine+ quietly kept everything tuned in the background.

Trying out Tiny Glade, a cosy builder with a dreamy watercolour palette, the Legion 7i’s OLED display made the visuals pop vibrantly without looking artificial.

On the other end of the spectrum, playing Marvel Rivals, a fast-paced hero shooter, on this thing was pretty much flawless. No stutters, no lag, just buttery smooth action that really showed off the high refresh rate display.

Outside of games, the OLED screen made watching videos just as enjoyable. Netflix shows and YouTube clips looked rich and crisp, and when it came to light editing, the Legion breezed through rendering videos we made in CapCut (but we’re pretty sure this thing can handle more pro-level applications).

Day-to-day stuff like browsing or juggling multiple apps also felt effortless. So even if you don’t care about what’s happening under the hood, you’ll notice how smooth and responsive it all feels.

The speakers are fine. It’s clear with a bit of bass, but not very loud. You’re gonna want headphones for gaming or movies for sure.

Now, with performance that usually means heat, but Lenovo’s cooling system does a decent job.

The rear vents push hot air out the back, away from your hands. The laptop does get a little warm under load, and the fans are noticeable during heavy gaming, but not too obnoxious, of course.

Battery life is what you’d expect from a gaming laptop. The 84Wh pack lasts a few hours with light use (browsing, writing, streaming).

Fire up a game, and you’re looking at two or three hours max. This is why the chunky 245W adapter exists.

That said, the Thunderbolt 4 ports can slow-charge it in a pinch — useful if you’re just typing in a cafe, not raiding boss dungeons.

Would We Recommend It?

Currently starting at RM8,+++, the Lenovo Legion 7i in Glacier White isn’t cheap. But you’re paying for a good and balanced machine:

Powerful Intel® HX processors that keep games smooth while handling background tasks.

Lenovo’s AI Engine+ that tunes performance without you babysitting it.

An OLED panel that makes both cosy games and competitive shooters shine.

A design that looks sleek in an office or classroom but still brings the gaming chops.

So, if you need an ultraportable gadget, this won’t be your daily driver. But if you want a machine that looks professional, runs games flawlessly, and feels ready to handle any task, the Legion 7i Glacier White is a solid pick for sure.

But hey, we’ve only scratched the surface here, and there are more configs, details, and extras depending on how you spec it out.

You can check out the full breakdown over at Lenovo’s official site HERE if you want to dive deeper.

Read More: Built Like A Tank, Lights Like A Disco! Meet The Beast Of A Gaming Laptop, Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.