Want In On The AI Talk Of The Town? Join beBit TECH’s k[AI]zen Playbook Dinner This Friday

beBit TECH, the leading AI Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Asia, together with CrescoData and Omnichat, will be hosting the k[AI]zen playbook — an exclusive invite-only dinner and insights session happening this 26 September.

This exclusive VIP event brings together CMOs, Marketing Leaders, Heads of Digital/CRM/eCommerce, Innovators, and CX leaders to explore how Agentic AI is revolutionising human-centred growth in e-commerce.

The event aims to decode strategies and ideas behind customer loyalty, automation with empathy, and scaling authentic engagement across regional markets.

During the event, the Michelin-recognised Restaurant Dominic at The Row will open its doors to only 40 carefully selected industry leaders for this exclusive evening of discovery.

There, leaders will share perspectives on infusing AI with a human touch, while networking with visionary professionals who are redefining commerce through intelligence, personalisation, and connection, all paired with a gastronomical fine dining experience.

Unlike large conferences or open forums, this dinner is meticulously curated to foster candid conversations, unfiltered perspectives, and strategic insights shared exclusively among peers.

Participants can engage in dynamic discussions that examine how human-centred innovation and agentic intelligence are reshaping Southeast Asian commerce and its ecosystem.

Those in attendance represent a mix of unicorn founders, global enterprise executives, and regional pioneers in retail and commerce.

Their presence guarantees conversations of unparalleled substance.

At the centre of the evening is Agentic AI, a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence that goes beyond automation to deliver autonomous decision-making, human-like empathy, and transformative growth models.

For many guests, this will be their first forum discussion on its implications for Southeast Asia.

Everyone wants to use AI, but the real challenge isn’t the tech, it’s having the

right strategy and mindset. That’s why we’re bringing leaders together at this

private dinner to talk openly about the challenges and, most importantly, how to

make AI work in practice. beBit SEA CEO Leo Tan.

Access to this VIP event is by exclusive invitation. Only selected and approved guests will be granted attendance. Head HERE for more details.

