Malaysia’s Media Works Forms Strategic Partnership With Forbes Asia Listed Fintech Versa

Malaysia’s Media Works, the country’s high intent digital publishing network, has formed a strategic partnership with Versa, a fintech wealth management app recognised on Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch” list.

The collaboration focuses on delivering digital journeys for clients, tapping into Versa’s strong financial user base.

Since 2021, Versa has facilitated more than RM3 billion in deposits.

A Strategic Partnership for Growth

Through this strategic partnership, Media Works will enable branded journeys that

connect with a financially active audience via lead generation campaigns on

Versa’s platform.

This is powered by Versa’s innovative features such as Versa Quests, which uses gamified in app challenges to engage and motivate users.

By tapping into this dynamic ecosystem, campaigns can reach audiences in more

interactive and impactful ways.

For Versa, the partnership provides a structured channel to monetise its fast growing financial ecosystem.

For Media Works, it expands its role as a high intent digital network that offers not only reach, but also trusted audiences and conversion driven solutions for brands seeking qualified leads.

This collaboration highlights how fintech and digital media can align strategically

to create scalable, results driven advertising models in Malaysia.

At Media Works, diversification has always been central to our strategy. Our

ecosystem spans news, technology, lifestyle, automotive, financial literacy, and

culture. Partnering with Versa adds another high intent vertical, strengthening the

breadth of the Media Works network and allowing us to deliver yield driven

solutions for clients. This is the type of diversification that positions us for long

term growth, with more developments to come. Nikkhil Taery, Chief Commercial Officer, Media Works

Seth Tun Ismail, Business Development, Versa said, “Versa Quests shows the power of connecting ambitious consumers with the brands they aspire to. This strategic partnership with Media Works allows brands to engage Malaysia’s young, vibrant audience in ways that are meaningful and measurable, benefiting all parties. Versa has quickly become the top choice for young Malaysians in wealth management, and being named on Forbes’ ‘100 to Watch’ list only strengthens our drive to innovate. Together with Media Works, we are making it easier than ever for consumers and brands to meet at the right moment.”

