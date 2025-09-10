REDMI 15C Is Here In Malaysia Packed With All-Day Versatility

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of REDMI 15C, a smartphone designed to deliver all-day power, immersive entertainment, and sleek style in one refined package.

With a massive battery, expansive display, and powerful performance, REDMI 15C is built to support users through work, play, and everything in between.

Now available across Malaysia, it offers a compelling upgrade for those seeking reliable performance and vibrant design.

Sleek design meets bold personality

Blending elegance and practicality, the REDMI 15C comes with a 7.99mm ultra-slim body and weighs 205g. Its sleek profile makes it comfortable to hold and easy to carry.

The smartphone is available in four expressive colour variants: Midnight Black, Mint Green, Moonlight Blue, and Twilight Orange, each designed to reflect users’ unique styles while adding a splash of personality to their daily routine.

Its flat frame and quad-curved design enhance comfort, while IP641 dust and splash resistance provide extra durability for everyday use.

Equipped with Wet Touch Technology 2.0, the REDMI 15C responds accurately even if your hands are wet, oily, or even soapy.

Whether you prefer a classic look or a bold statement, REDMI 15C’s refined design and flat frame offer a premium feel that complements its powerful features.

Immersive viewing backed by powerful performance

At the heart of REDMI 15C is a 6.9-inch Dot Drop display, offering a spacious canvas for streaming, reading, and comfortable daily use.

With a 1600 x 720 resolution and 500 nits brightness, the display ensures comfortable viewing across various lighting conditions.

Equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution), Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free Certified, the REDMI 15C display ensures both eye comfort and vivid visuals.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra octa-core processor with Xiaomi HyperOS 2, REDMI 15C delivers responsive performance for everyday multitasking and entertainment.

It supports LPDDR4X RAM with memory extension technology (up to 16GB) and eMMC 5.1 storage, plus expandable microSD support, giving users ample space for apps, media, and memories.

To keep up with demanding lifestyles, the smartphone packs a 6000mAh (typ) battery, offering up to 82 hours of music playback or 22 hours of video playback.

With 33W fast charging, users can power up to 50% in just 31 minutes, minimising downtime.

The REDMI 15C also supports reverse wired and wireless charging, allowing users to conveniently power up accessories and other devices directly from their phone.

Thoughtful features for everyday convenience

Complementing its powerful performance and immersive display, REDMI 15C is thoughtfully designed with features that enhance everyday convenience.

The combination of AI face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor ensures quick, secure access, whether you’re starting your day or jumping between tasks.

These intuitive security options integrate effortlessly into daily routines, offering both speed and peace of mind.

For entertainment and connectivity, REDMI 15C retains essential features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and FM radio support, catering to users who value versatility and compatibility.

With dual SIM capability, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, staying connected is seamless across devices and networks.

Dual camera system for creative expression

REDMI 15C comes with a versatile 50MP AI dual camera system, supported by a 2MP depth sensor, allowing users to capture portraits, landscapes, and close-ups with enhanced detail.

Dedicated photography modes such as Night Mode, Portrait, HDR, and Time-Lapse help users get the perfect shot in any condition.

On the front, the 8MP selfie camera offers HDR and Portrait support, ensuring clear and flattering selfies as well as smooth video calls.

Both rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps, making it ideal for everyday photography and social content creation.

Price and availability

REDMI 15C is available in Malaysia beginning September 9 in four colour variants – Midnight Black, Mint Green, Moonlight Blue, Twilight Orange.

REDMI 15C will be priced at RM 449 (6GB+128GB) and RM 599 (8GB+256GB) and can be purchased at all Authorised Xiaomi stores in Malaysia and online on mi.com, and official Xiaomi stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.