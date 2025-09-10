Enjoy Exclusive Gifts & Rewards Worth Up To RM897 With Vivo V60’s 1st Sales

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

vivo Malaysia announced the highly anticipated arrival of the new vivo V60 last week, and the device is now officially available for purchase.

Customers can enjoy exciting special deals, with an exclusive First Sales Free Gift Campaign taking place at selected vivo Concept Stores nationwide.

From 5 September to 5 October, early birds can secure the vivo V60 and enjoy an attractive bundle of complimentary gifts worth up to RM897, along with premium after-sales protection and exclusive financing privileges.

This campaign underscores vivo’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovation, premium protection, and unbeatable value for its customers.

The vivo V60 introduces flagship-level imaging capabilities to the V series, featuring a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with the segment’s leading 10x ZEISS Telephoto Zoom Portrait, powered by the SONY IMX 882 sensor, the same advanced sensor used in vivo’s flagship X200.

With ZEISS Multifocal Portrait Experience supporting 85mm and 100mm focal lengths, users can capture portraits with professional precision and versatility.

Designed to reward customers from day one, the vivo V60 First Sales includes:

Free gifts worth up to RM897, including vivo TWS buds

1+1 Year Extended Warranty

180 Days Screen Crack Protection Warranty

RM100 rebate

30% PWP discount on vivo Watch GT

0% interest instalment plan

Beyond free gifts, vivo also brings customers exclusive financing offers from 5 September to 31 October:

Exclusive Instalment Plan Promotion

Up to 24 months 0% Instalment Payment Plan

Up to RM200 Rebate with participating banks: Public Bank / OCBC Bank / Alliance Bank

Special Offer: The first 100 customers from each participating bank who purchase the V60 with a 12-month or longer full instalment plan will be entitled to enjoy up to RM200 cashback. (V60 12+256: RM100 rebate; V60 12+512: RM200 rebate, inclusive of the original RM100 rebate.)

Limited Offer: First 100 customers from each participating bank with a 12-month or longer plan are eligible for cashback.

Buy Now, Pay Later

SPayLater

● 10% off (capped at RM100, minimum spend RM500)

● Up to 12 months instalment plan Pay Later by Grab (Promo code: VIVOPL100)

● RM100 off with minimum spend of RM1,999

● 0% instalment up to 4 months

For SPayLater instalments of 3 months or longer, a 1.5% monthly fee applies, while the first 100 customers per participating bank with a 12-month or longer plan can enjoy up to RM200 cashback.

Read More: vivo’s New V60 Could Be The Perfect Mid-Range Phone For Everyday Malaysians

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the official website and follow vivo Malaysia on social media.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.