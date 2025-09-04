vivo’s New V60 Could Be The Perfect Mid-Range Phone For Everyday Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

vivo Malaysia recently dropped its latest mid-range phone, the vivo V60.

It’s built with Malaysians in mind, with its stylish design, being tough enough to survive accidental drops, cameras that deliver more than expected, and AI features you’ll actually use.

Here’s what stood out from our first quick look at the device.

Looks & Feel

The V60 feels surprisingly light yet sturdy, thanks to vivo’s new Diamond Shield Glass and a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure that can absorb shocks from all angles.

According to vivo, it’s their most drop-resistant V series phone yet—at least based on lab tests—so if you’re prone to being a little clumsy and tired of cracked screens, this might be your match.

It’s also IP68 and IP69 rated, which means it can handle dust, rain, and even high-pressure water.

To keep things extra clean, the phone comes with the One-Tap Water Ejection feature that uses high-frequency sounds and vibration to push out water and dust from the speakers and ports.

And the charging ports are corrosion-proof too.

Looks-wise, vivo didn’t cut corners. The phone comes in Berry Purple, Summer Blue, and Mist Gray, with a sleek 41° golden curve display and ultra-thin bezels for that premium vibe.

For a touch of style, the phone also comes with an exclusive POP MART Zsiga theme, giving the interface a playful touch.

Steady Performance

Under the hood, the V60 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and offers up to 12GB RAM + 12GB Extended RAM with 512GB storage.

The HDR10+ display hits up to 5,000 nits brightness, so you won’t struggle to see it under Malaysia’s blazing sun.

Gamers will appreciate the 90Hz native high frame rate support for titles like Mobile Legends, plus ultra-high touch sampling for faster, more precise controls.

Powering it all is a 6,500 mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W FlashCharge for speedy recharges.

ZEISS Powered Cameras

For a mid-range phone, the camera setup is pretty impressive. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the V60 aims to deliver pro-level shots without the bulk.

Here’s the lineup:

50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera (Sony IMX766) for stable, blur-free low-light shots.

(Sony IMX766) for stable, blur-free low-light shots. 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera (Sony IMX882, periscope design) with real optical zoom and f/2.65 super-large aperture.

(Sony IMX882, periscope design) with real optical zoom and f/2.65 super-large aperture. 10x Telephoto Zoom Portrait, which vivo says is optimised for taking shots of the stage at concerts.

which vivo says is optimised for taking shots of the stage at concerts. ZEISS Multifocal Portrait with five focal lengths (including 85mm & 100mm) for cinematic bokeh.

with five focal lengths (including 85mm & 100mm) for cinematic bokeh. Super Telephoto Enhancement powered by AI for sharper details at up to 100x zoom.

powered by AI for sharper details at up to 100x zoom. 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera for landscapes and group shots.

for landscapes and group shots. 50MP Group Selfie Camera with AI Facial Contouring for natural, wide selfies.

Both front and rear cameras support 4K video, which is great news for you vloggers and content creators out there.

And you also get a bunch of vivo and ZEISS filters for extra creative flair.

AI That’s Tuned for Malaysia

One standout feature is AI SuperLink, which keeps calls stable and streams smooth—even in lifts, basement car parks, or while riding the Kajang Line through tunnels.

So for Malaysians who spend a lot of time in confined spaces or on public transport, it should be a real win.

Other handy tools include:

AI Erase 3.0 to remove photobombers with one tap.

AI Reflection Erase to clear glare from glass.

AI Magic Move to reposition subjects naturally.

AI Image Expander to extend photo edges for a wider view.

On the productivity side, the AI Smart Call Assistant provides real-time captions and translations, while AI Intelligent Summary highlights key points after meetings.

Google Gemini is also built in to help with scheduling, note-taking, and productivity across apps like Workspace and WhatsApp.

Price & Promos

The vivo V60 is priced at:

RM1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model

RM2,299 for the 12GB + 512GB model

RM1,899 online-exclusive for the 8GB + 256GB variant

For more details, check out vivo’s official website.

