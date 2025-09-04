Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, And Buds3 FE: AI Gets Cheaper, Tablets Get Thinner, Audio Gets Smarter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung just announced two new devices that show where they think mobile tech is heading: the Galaxy S25 FE phone and the Tab S11 series tablets.

Both are packed with AI features, but the real question is whether anyone actually needs all this artificial intelligence in their daily lives.

Starting at RM3,099 for the 256GB model, the Galaxy S25 FE is Samsung’s attempt to attract more people to their AI ecosystem without the flagship price tag.

The major selling point is Galaxy AI integration with One UI 8, which enables actual conversations with Google’s Gemini while it observes your surroundings through your camera.

Point it at two outfits and ask which is better for Seoul weather – it’ll give you a real answer.

There’s also this “Now Bar” thing that shows relevant info on your lock screen without you asking for it.

AI-Powered Camera: Cool Features, But There’s a Catch

The camera setup is relatively standard for mid-range devices, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

What’s interesting is the AI-powered editing tools.

“Generative Edit” will automatically spot random people in your photos and suggest removing them. “Instant Slow-mo” turns any video into slow motion with one tap.

“Audio Eraser” allows you to remove specific sounds from videos – such as crowd noise or wind.

But here’s the catch: most of these AI features need an internet connection and a Samsung account.

So if you’re not always connected or don’t want Samsung tracking your usage, half the cool stuff won’t work.

The Tablets: Tab S11 Series Goes Ultra-Thin

The Tab S11 series showcases Samsung’s engineering prowess – the Ultra is just 5.1mm thick (Samsung’s thinnest tablet ever) while packing a 3nm processor and an 11,600mAh battery, with prices ranging from RM3,899 for the 11-inch Tab S11 to RM6,999 for the 14.6-inch 5G Ultra with 512 GB of storage.

The major productivity feature is Samsung DeX’s new “Extended Mode,” which creates a dual-screen setup with external monitors, along with up to four customizable workspaces for various tasks.

They’ve redesigned the S Pen with a cone-shaped tip and hexagonal body for better comfort, while AI features include Drawing Assist that converts rough sketches into clean visuals.

Samsung is clearly betting big on AI being the next must-have feature.

However, many of these solutions seem like problems looking for solutions – do you really need AI to remove strangers from photos automatically?

The tablet specs are genuinely impressive, though, especially that 5.1mm thickness while maintaining performance.

Seven years of software updates on both devices means you won’t be stuck with outdated software anytime soon.

Galaxy Buds3 FE: AI-Powered Audio at RM499

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE will launch in Malaysia on September 19 at RM499, available in grey and Black colours.

These earbuds feature upgraded audio with larger speakers for richer sound and deeper bass, plus improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for better ambient noise reduction.

The standout feature is Galaxy AI integration, including Crystal Clear Call technology and hands-free access to Google Gemini.

You can purchase them from various retailers and Samsung’s official channels once the rollout begins.

At RM499, they’re positioned as a more affordable entry point into Samsung’s AI-powered audio ecosystem.

What This Means for Regular People

If you’ve been curious about AI phone features but didn’t want to drop RM4,000+ on a flagship, the S25 FE might be your entry point.

The camera AI tools could genuinely save you time editing photos and videos.

For the tablets, if you actually need a portable workstation that can handle serious multitasking, the Tab S11 series delivers.

The Extended Mode dual-screen setup could be genuinely helpful for presentations or complex workflows.

Both launch in Malaysia on 19 September, with the phone available in Navy, Jetblack, Icy Blue, and White while the tablets come in Gray and Silver.

Whether any of this is worth the money depends on how much you actually care about having AI edit your photos, answer questions about your outfits, and assist you in multitasking across multiple screens.

Keep an eye out for Samsung’s usual launch deals and trade-in rebates, which could make these devices even more attractive.

